Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say they have no reason to believe the fire which destroyed Mary's Commercial Hotel was deliberately lit.
Police say they have no reason to believe the fire which destroyed Mary's Commercial Hotel was deliberately lit. Michael Doyle
News

Mary's fire 'not suspicious' say police

Michael Doyle
by
30th Aug 2018 10:41 AM

THERE is no indication the fire which destroyed Mary's Commercial Hotel eight days ago was deliberately lit, according to police.

The hotel in Cunningham St, Dalby, was destroyed in the early hours of August 22. A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said a cause for the fire was yet to be determined.

A spokesman from Police Media said investigations by police had shown no indication of foul-play.

The spokesman said that as part of their investigation, CCTV footage from the hotel had been viewed and witnesses had been spoken to.

A spokesman from the Dalby Police station told the Dalby Herald, "at this stage there is no reason to believe the hotel was suspiciously lit".

There has been activity at the hotel since Tuesday morning as workers start the clean-up.

dalby pub fire mary's commercial hotel pub fire

Top Stories

    RMS to consult industry on B-double access routes

    premium_icon RMS to consult industry on B-double access routes

    News RMS to discuss with local transport industry about using Eight Mile Lane as B-double truck access to the Pacific Highway

    • 31st Aug 2018 8:00 AM
    LEAGUE: Don on the verge of Titans record

    premium_icon LEAGUE: Don on the verge of Titans record

    Rugby League GHOSTS junior has the opportunity to do what noone else has.

    Juggling act for superstar Georgia

    Juggling act for superstar Georgia

    News First featured performer since The McClymonts

    Grafton's legendary Avon lady one of Australia's best

    premium_icon Grafton's legendary Avon lady one of Australia's best

    Fashion & Beauty Joy Baldwin reflects on her long and successful career

    Local Partners