Mason Lee died from his injuries in 2016.

Mason Lee died from his injuries in 2016.

THE mother of slain Queensland toddler Mason Jet Lee has admitted his manslaughter.

Anne Maree Lee, 29, tearfully pleaded guilty to the 22-month-old's manslaughter after he died from a blow from her partner in Caboolture, north of Brisbane, in June 2016.

Mason Lee died from his injuries in 2016.

She also pleaded guilty to a child cruelty charge after failing to get him medical treatment for leg and anus injuries in January and February that year.