Mass brawl on cruise sparked by clown

A brawl broke out on a P&O ship hours after revellers partied on the deck

A cruise passenger in clown fancy dress sparked a bloody mass brawl at a P&O buffet as Brits used furniture and plates as "weapons".

Terrified families were forced to flee and staff were left injured as the violence erupted yesterday just hours after ship Britannia left Bergen, Norway.

Six people who were attacked suffered a number of injuries including significant bruising and cuts.

A 41-year-old woman and man, 43, from Chigwell, Essex, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Good Morning Britain journalist Richard Gaisford reported blood being "everywhere" as boozed-up passengers battered each other with furniture.

Footage taken on board shows hundreds of "patriotic" revellers waving Union Jack flags as they partied on the deck.

A female entertainer on board the ship said: "There was a person dressed as a clown and this upset the other passengers.

"Things got out of hand very quickly, people had been drinking, and there was a fight.

"Chairs and plates were being thrown, people were very angry.

"It was shocking to see and some of the staff and passengers were scared and had to hide."

Gaisford claims he was told by a fellow traveller the trouble started when a passenger dressed as a clown upset the group they were with "because they'd specifically booked a cruise with no fancy dress".

In a series of tweet, he wrote, "'There was blood everywhere'. Violent late night brawl in the buffet on-board @pocruises Britannia left staff who intervened injured, as passengers used furniture and plates as weapons.

Two people were arrested as the ship docked at Southampton, the ship's home port

"Witnesses told me they were so frightened they had to hide, as family groups fought."

He reported an emergency tannoy ringing out at 2am alerting security staff.

The journalist added: "The buffet area was immediately sealed off as medical teams went to help the injured."

Those behind the brawl were left in a cabin for the last day of the cruise where police reportedly met them in Southampton.

Hampshire Police confirmed they are investigating the fight.

A spokesman said: "Officers are investigating following reports of a public order incident on-board P&O's Britannia.

"The incident happened during the early hours of Friday, 26 July while the ship was en route to Southampton from Bergen.

"Six people; three men and three women were assaulted. A number of injuries were suffered including significant bruising and cuts.

"Investigations are ongoing.

"If anyone has any information, including phone footage of the incident, they should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190262605."

A P&O Cruises spokesman added: "Following an incident on board Britannia on Thursday evening, we can confirm that all guests have now disembarked and the matter now in the hands of the local police."

