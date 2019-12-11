Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A security screening malfunction has forced Adelaide Airport to be evacuated and hundreds of travellers to be rescreened. Flight delays are expected.
A security screening malfunction has forced Adelaide Airport to be evacuated and hundreds of travellers to be rescreened. Flight delays are expected.
Travel

Mass evacuation at airport after security breakdown

by Mitch Mott
11th Dec 2019 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A security screening malfunction has created a line of thousands of travellers at Adelaide Airport.

The malfunction occurred around 2pm and resulted in a "small number" of people to enter the quarantined area beyond the security area without being properly screened.

When the mistake came to light the security screening area was shut down and the entirety of terminal one evacuated.

The airport is evacuated after a security scare. Picture: Byron
The airport is evacuated after a security scare. Picture: Byron

Airport security conducted a sweep of the terminal and as of 3pm have started to rescreen travellers and allow them back into the quarantined area.

An Adelaide Airport spokesman said a "small number of customers" entered the concourse without propert security screening.

"All customers were removed out of the sterile area, a sweep conducted, and customers are currently being re-screened and allowed to re-enter the concourse," he said.

"It is anticipated there will be some flight delays and passengers should check with their airlines for their flight status."

Photos and videos of the line have emerged as thousands of people wait in lines that wind across the entrance to the airport.

One traveller told The Advertiser that she had waited in line for an hour before getting through the security checkpoint.

"All the lines are open now and they are moving people through but there are still a lot of people behind us," she said.

"They didn't tell us anything other than that there had been a security breach.

"The security staff are doing a great job trying to get people through and into the terminal."

Only one flight, a Cobham airlines trip to Prominent Hill, is currently listed as delayed.

 

 

 

 

Adelaide Airport is evacuated to re-screen travellers after a screening machine malfunctioned. Picture: Jo De Silva
Adelaide Airport is evacuated to re-screen travellers after a screening machine malfunctioned. Picture: Jo De Silva
adelaide airport evacuation security

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Santa makes special visit to Yamba

        premium_icon Santa makes special visit to Yamba

        News Santa decided to leave the reindeer at home and hitch a ride with firefighters when he arrived at Yamba Fair shopping centre on the weekend

        Gross photo of cane toad eggs sets social media alight

        premium_icon Gross photo of cane toad eggs sets social media alight

        Environment A Facebook photo of a cane toad's egg strands has gone viral.

        Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        premium_icon Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        News Vera Fromager celebrates her 101st birthday in style.

        POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

        premium_icon POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

        News ‘I don’t know if I deserve (the win), but I’m certainly elated to think I’m...