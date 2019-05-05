Menu
Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose.
Rescue helicopter called to mass overdose at CQ prison

Aden Stokes
by
5th May 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
1.45PM: AS many as six ambulance units have responded to a mass overdose at the Capricornia Correctional Centre this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the rescue helicopter has also been tasked to the prison.

At this stage it is unknown where the five men will be transported to.

More to come. 

1.30PM: FIVE males are reportedly being transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctional Centre after a mass overdose at the jail today.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the men had injected an unknown substance and are all reportedly suffering post overdose symptoms.

It is believed all patients are conscious.

Emergency services were contacted at about 12.40pm, with at least three units heading north on the Bruce Highway to respond to the incident at the prison.

More details to come.

