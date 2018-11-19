Menu
Massive great white caught off NSW coast

by Christopher Harris
19th Nov 2018 6:58 PM
A MASSIVE 4.6 metre great white shark has been netted off a Sydney beach.

Government employees caught the creature in the shark nets off Maroubra Beach.

Fishing enthusiast Trapman Bermagui posted the amazing moment the Department of Primary Industries employee caught the shark on Facebook.

"A 4.6m great white shark was caught in the beach shark net," he said.

"The tail alone was 2m tall, with the (pectoral) fins of over 1m."

Fishing enthusiast Trapman Bermagui posted a photo to Facebook of the amazing moment this Department of Primary Industries employee caught the shark.
In the post, Mr Bermagui said he didn't take the photo but was just sharing the amazing image.

Female great whites are typically between 4.5 to 6.4 metres while males are between 3.5 to 4 metres long.

The Great White is hauled alongside the Department of Primary Industries boat. Picture: Facebook
According to the Australian Shark Attack File there have been four unprovoked shark attacks in NSW so far this year.

There have been 18 shark attacks in Australia - 13 of which were "unprovoked".

So far one person has died from a shark attack.

