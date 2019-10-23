Menu
M1 Pacific Motorway (Hawkesbury River) https://www.livetraffic.com/desktop.html#cameraview
News

Massive delays after worker hit by ute

23rd Oct 2019 8:13 AM

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a "serious crash" on Sydney's M1 Motorway at Berowra earlier this morning.

According to NSW Police, a road worker was hit by a ute shortly after 3am this morning.

Officers from Ku-ring-gai Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, and all southbound lanes on the M1 are currently closed.

The incident occurred shortly after 3am. Picture: livetraffic.com
Southbound traffic is now being diverted into the northbound lanes via contraflow, while northbound traffic is being diverted onto the Pacific Highway.

The incident has caused massive delays, with motorists urged to visit Live Traffic for the latest traffic information.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible, to slow down and drive with care and to expect very heavy traffic and long delays.

