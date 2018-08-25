Menu
Massive delays expected on Bruce Hwy after truck crash

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Aug 2018 10:36 AM

MOTORISTS heading to the Sunshine Coast this morning will be forced to deal with more than just beach-going congestion on the Bruce Highway.

A truck and car have crashed at 10.05am on the highway at Caboolture making for heavy traffic woes.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads say the crash is reportedly under the D'Aguilar Highway overpass after the Bribie Island Rd exit. 

The crash saw the right lane blocked to traffic northbound towards Elimbah. 

The scene has been cleared by congestion remains. 

Two patients are set to be transported to Caboolture Hospital with minor injuries.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and seek alternative routes if possible.

More to come.

