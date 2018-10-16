Menu
A massive fire has ripped through Morningside State School. Picture: 7 News/Sunrise
News

Massive fire rips through historic Brisbane school

by Chris Honnery, Torny Miller
16th Oct 2018 9:19 AM

UP to a quarter of the 92-year-old Morningside State School has been destroyed in a huge blaze.

The school will remain closed for the rest of today as emergency services continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Police investigators are treating it as suspicious because of its size.

Inspector Jeff Coote said the fire was well-involved when officers arrived on scene earlier on Tuesday.

"This morning just before 3am, fires were reported at the Morningside State School," he said.

"The fire was well involved before emergency services got here.

"There's a number of buildings which have been completely destroyed, at least three, and there's another building which has sustained significant damage as well.

"For us the size of the fire is suspicious."

Police are asking anyone in the area that has dashcam footage or saw anything suspicious to contact police.

Queensland police made an emergency declaration, encompassing Pashen St, Riding Rd, Stephens St and Thynne Rd, at 3.25am. It was revoked at 7.30am.

 

Traffic control remains in place on the coner of Thynne Rd and Stephens St. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Some residents were asked to leave their homes earlier this morning, while others were told to stay inside, keeping windows and doors shut to stop smoke from billowing in.

There were fears that the smoke from the fire may contain asbestos.

QFES Chief Superintendent Lance Duncan said the blaze was "well involved" when crews arrived about 3am and that the battle had "really stretched our people".

'We've got the actual block closed down at the moment, so the surrounding streets. We had to bring fire engines in from all sides of this particular location to contain the fire," Supt Duncan told media this morning.

Morningside State School was first opened in 1926 and currently caters for about 450 pupils.

