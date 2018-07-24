Menu
Grab that credit card and get booking!
Travel

Massive flight sale with fares from $45

24th Jul 2018 2:21 PM

FLIGHTS are now up for grabs from Ballina for less than you would pay for a typical date night.

Jetstar has launched its Great Aussie Sale with fares starting from just $35.

From the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, you could travel to Sydney for just $45 one way - we reckon that's a pretty good bargain.

Or if Melbourne is more your thing, that'll set you back $59.

Travel dates are from October 16 until December 5, and the sale runs until 11.59pm on July 30 unless tickets sell out earlier.

There's even cheap fares going overseas as well, with flights overseas from just $189.

Cheapest overseas deals from Brisbane

  • Brisbane to Bali: From $189 one way
  • Brisbane to Phuket: From $284 one way (via Sydney)
  • Brisbane to Honolulu: From $328 one way (via Sydney)
  • Brisbane to Ho Chi Minh City: From $328 one way (via Melbourne)
  • Brisbane to Bali - business class: From $529 one way.

The sale is for flights from October - April and ends on July 30, so get in quick.

For more information visit www.jetstar.com/au/en/deals/the-great-aussie-sale.

Grafton Daily Examiner

