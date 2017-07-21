Massive girders arrive for new bridge construction

BIG DELIVERY: Girders arrive for the Sportsman Creek bridge construction at Lawrence.

THE first of the girder deliveries for the construction of the new Sportsman Creek bridge at Lawrence arrived on site yesterday morning.

Passing through South Grafton at 8am, they arrrived on site on the southern side of the river just after 10am.

There will be 30 Super-T girders in total brought from Coffs Harbour under police escort for the bridge construction.

Those being delivered to the northside will travel via Rogans Bridge Road, the Summerland and Pringles Way, and those on the southside down the Lawrence Road.

Deliveries will continue between the hours of 7am-2pm between now and August 4, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised of delays due to the slow speed of girder transportation.