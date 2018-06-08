Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have praised a property owner who alerted them to a stash of explosives on a Northern Rivers property.
Police have praised a property owner who alerted them to a stash of explosives on a Northern Rivers property. NSW Police
Crime

Massive haul of explosives discovered on rural property

8th Jun 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have praised a property owner who alerted them to a stash of explosives on a Northern Rivers property.

Kyogle police were invited to a Horseshoe Creek property on Wednesday and when they arrived, the owner directed them to an old bus where explosives had been stored for several years.

Officers took photos of the items and sent them to the bomb squad in Sydney, establishing the items as safe to be moved.

The items included 90 detonators, a trigger blaster, 73 sticks of packages explosives, a shotgun and ammunition.

Police took the items to Lismore Police Station to be disposed of.

Richmond Police District officers have welcomed the property owner's course of action.

In a statement, police said you should never "touch, tilt or tamper" bombs or explosives.

"This applies to anyone who finds explosives," they said.

"If you come across explosives avoid the temptation to have a sticky-beak; leave it alone and call police.

"The same goes if you find a gun."

explosives richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FORMER MAYOR: New name plan needs rethink

    premium_icon FORMER MAYOR: New name plan needs rethink

    News "In the short term changing the name might do something for some people. But there could be other culturally appropriate things that can be done.."

    What to do when faced with girders on the highway

    What to do when faced with girders on the highway

    News Some motorists are confused about what to do

    Cattle duffer sentenced

    premium_icon Cattle duffer sentenced

    News Man pleads guilty to theft of 22 head of cattle

    Grafton juniors shine bright at State titles

    Grafton juniors shine bright at State titles

    Hockey INDEPENDENT schools crowned joint champions at Narellan.

    Local Partners