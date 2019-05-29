Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE
A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE
Offbeat

Dog alerts household to 4m intruder

by Danaella Wivell
29th May 2019 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAMMOTH snake has made itself at home in a Babinda kitchen while digesting a hearty meal.

Julie Brianese said she and her husband, Mick, were woken up by their dog barking at the 4m intruder.

A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE
A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE

"We had an inkling there was a snake around, but we didn't think it would be that big," she said.

"It had a lump in its tummy about the size of a bandicoot, so it probably just wanted somewhere warm to digest its meal."

The Brianeses called a reptile handler to remove the snake from their property and relocate it in the bush.

More Stories

dog editors picks fnq intruder snake

Top Stories

    School project to memorialise Aboriginal killings

    premium_icon School project to memorialise Aboriginal killings

    News Four Grafton High students are calling for a memorial to the Aboriginal lives lost at Coutts Crossing

    Once a place of exclusion has become inclusive

    premium_icon Once a place of exclusion has become inclusive

    News The site of a Yarning Circle in Maclean has been reclaimed

    Indigenous art prize a real family affair

    premium_icon Indigenous art prize a real family affair

    Art & Theatre Iluka mum's drawing of daughter takes top spot

    ALS relocation costs more than valuable service

    premium_icon ALS relocation costs more than valuable service

    News Office to lose decades of corporate knowledge lost in Coffs move