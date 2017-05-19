21°
Massive weekend of live music coming up at Pacific

19th May 2017 3:55 PM
Melbourne hip hop outfit The Outside Inn are in Yamba tonight.
Melbourne hip hop outfit The Outside Inn are in Yamba tonight.

HAILING from Melbourne, The Outside Inn came together in 2014 generating a heady variation on hip-hop that has its tendrils in electronica, neo-soul and RnB.

Made up of producer and vocalist Blue Moon (you may remember him as Matt On The Moon), producer Y N and lyricists Sebby and Julian AK, The Outside Inn continue to collaborate with other creatives keeping their sounds constantly fresh and garnering them a healthy following in the process.

Their A Lot Can Change is the first taste of their new EP Inntro.

Clarence fans of this genre would be mad to miss this progressive bunch of composers when they hit the stage in Yamba this weekend.

Don't miss The Outside Inn on Friday night at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

The Elliots fly back into Yamba

THE Elliotts began in 2009 when Robbie Elliott met James (Wally) Howlett at a gig. It was not until James joined that the group was completed. The pair united under a love of harmonies and worked with Pete Dacy (Taxiride, Superjesus), Brian Canham (Pseudo Echo) and Matt Beckley (Katy Perry) to refine their sound.

The Elliots will perform at Yamba&#39;s Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.
The Elliots will perform at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday night.

The Elliotts have been referred to as a postmillennium Hollies by Bud Scooper, of US rolling stone. The band released its debut EP Warriors featuring six songs and an American Indian warrior on the disk; the title signified the band's unwavering fight to make their music better and acknowledges the connection to the environment.

Their latest EP, Aeroplane, released last year, has seen them tour steadily since and brings them back to Yamba this weekend.

Catch them at Yamba's Pacific Hotel on Saturday.

