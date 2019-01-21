MASTER BLASTER: Dougherty smashes 50-ball ton

RUN MACHINE: Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel top order batsman Matt Dougherty has risen to the top with his second century of the Clarence River Cricket Association GDSC Premier League season.

CRICKET: As the mercury soared on Ellem Oval, Matt Dougherty made it clear he was not sticking around.

The master blaster of the Clarence River Cricket Association was at his fiery best on Saturday, crunching the GDSC Easts attack to all parts on his way to a second century for the Premier League season.

In the process, he made his 83-ball effort against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving side earlier this season look rather modest, as he brought up the milestone in a remarkable 48 balls.

The century helped Tucabia to a total of 4-304 from their 40 overs, which was always going to be a tough ask for a weakened GDSC Easts, who fell 162 runs shy of the target.

Dougherty credited the Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel openers, Dan Cootes (56) and Blake Ryan (47) for setting a perfect platform with a 100-run opening stand.

"We have been losing early wickets regularly this season, so it was good to see those boys get some time in the middle,” he said. "It's this time in the season when you want to have your top order firing.

"If you play 100-over cricket you want to be setting yourself a platform from the beginning.

"I pretty much went out with a license to thrill. It was a good deck to bat on, it was pretty flat, and they just bowled the wrong lines early on.”

While he has a tendency to get nervous through the early stages of his innings, the ball was not missing the middle of Dougherty's New Balance stick from the word go.

The only thing working against the run machine was the heat, as temperatures soared beyond 39 degrees Celsius on the field.

"There was not much running, especially in the heat out there,” he said. "I really struggled with the heat, I think it showed when I got the 100. I only lasted two balls longer.

"I danced down the wicket to a ball and then just dropped the bat past it. I didn't even play a shot. I was just exhausted.

"It was a shame really. You just find a way to get to each milestone, but once I was there I kind of forgot about the job of getting through the innings.”

It didn't matter for Tucabia with Andrew Buchanan (52) notching a milestone of his own as the side sailed past the 300 mark.

Things would soon go from bad to worse for GDSC Easts when Jason Harrison was bowled by Brad Chard (2 for 13 off 8) with the first ball of the innings.

Captain Sam John (33*) fought valiantly to carry his bat through the innings, working well with Shannon Connor (46) in an 80-run third wicket stand.

But Easts were no match for the sheer pace of Tucabia's attack with Rohan Hackett continuing his form with the ball to finish with his first five-wicket-haul of the season.

"Credit to the Easts boys they kept their heads up all day, they never stopped chasing,” Dougherty said. "I know when you are on the receiving end of what they were; it's hard to be up on the cricket field, but they really showed a good spirit.”

TUCABIA-COPMANHURST GI HOTEL V GDSC EASTS

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Tucabia Copmanhurst

Umpires: Tony Blanch

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

DJ Cootes st Martin b Palmer 56

B Ryan c Palmer b Paul 47

MJ Dougherty b Tredinnich 102

AJ Buchanan not out 52

BJ McKenzie c Connor b Palmer 19

R Hackett not out 1

Extras (b 0, lb 2, w 21, nb 4) 27

FOUR wickets for 304

Overs: 40

FoW: 1-105(DJ Cootes) 2-182(B Ryan) 3-251(MJ Dougherty) 4-287(BJ McKenzie)

Bowling: S Connor 8-1-33-0(4w), SJ John 4-0-34-0(7w), J Harrison 8-1-61-0(1nb, 4w), B Palmer 8-1-56-2(3w), A Tredinnich 8-0-62-1(1nb, 1w), T Paul 3-0-40-1(2nb), T Petterson 1-0-16-0(2w)

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

J Harrison b Chard 0

SJ John not out 33

A Tredinnich b Pardoe 6

S Connor c McKenzie b Chard 46

R Leek c Hackett b Blanch 2

T Paul lbw b Hackett 6

J Castle b Hackett 0

J Martin lbw b Hackett 9

B Palmer c & b Hackett 0

K McPherson b Hackett 0

T Petterson st Woods b Pardoe 13

Extras (b 1, lb 0, w 25, nb 1) 27

ALL-OUT for 142

Overs: 31.4

FoW: 1-0(J Harrison) 2-12(A Tredinnich) 3-92(S Connor) 4-102(R Leek) 5-113(T Paul) 6-113(J Castle) 7-123(J Martin) 8-123(B Palmer) 9-123(K McPherson) 10-142(T Petterson)

Bowling: B Chard 8-3-13-2(4w), BR Pardoe 6.4-1-32-2(5w), R Hackett 6-3-8-5, CA Adamson 4-0-23-0(13w), AJ Buchanan 2-0-26-0, BR Blanch 5-0-39-1(1nb, 3w)