MASTER BLASTERS: Harwood clinch night cricket decider

Harwood have clinched the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket trophy three out of the four past seasons after a dominant display against Brothers.

NIGHT CRICKET: As the ball sailed over the southern hill and crashed into the McKittrick Park security fence on the full, it was obvious Harwood's Brandon Honeybrook had made his intentions clear.

Harwood were charging toward the 2017/18 Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket crown, and there was little Brothers could do to stop them.

Harwood's Brandon Honeybrook dispatches a six over long on during the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final between Harwood and Brothers at McKittrick Park.

And the rest of the Harwood line-up followed in the same manner, with no section of the boundary rope safe from the onslaught as the side brought up a match-winning total of 4-231 off 30 overs.

It was total well beyond the reach of Brothers, who fell 75 runs short of the target despite a mid-innings fight back from Jack Weatherstone (40).

Nathan Ensbey (81) proved the linchpin for the Harwood innings, working hard to turn over the strike while mounting a 106-run partnership with the explosive Honeybrook, before turning up the tempo late in the innings.

Ensbey blasted the ball to the fence for six boundaries and two maximums, including a towering bomb into the fig tree off Ryan Street, as he played the dominant role in a second partnership of 70 with captain Ben McMahon (39).

The side never took its hand off the throttle, amassing more than a century at the drinks break, before pushing on with 80 runs in the last five overs of the innings.

"I couldn't have asked for a much better performance from everyone,” McMahon said after the win. "(Mark Ensbey) showed his intent from the first ball, and everyone just followed suit with some real powerful hitting from (Honeybrook) and Nath.

"That is the second-highest score we have ever gotten in night cricket, but it was never anything silly. Everyone kept the good balls out, and put the bad ones to the ropes.”

McMahon said his team benefited from a batter's paradise at McKittrick Park, with the pitch not throwing up too many surprises.

"It was an absolutely flat deck, the ball just came on to the bat nice and evenly, and they were coming out of the middle in return,” he said.

"The telling moment for us was walking off with more than 230 on the board. You could tell everyone took a lot of confidence out of that effort.”

Brothers' seamer Mitch Kroehnert gets his action motoring during the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final between Harwood and Brothers at McKittrick Park.

Things went from bad to worse rather quickly for Brothers after they lost brothers Jake and Mitch Kroehnert rather cheaply early on to a supreme opening spell of pace bowling from Dean Carroll (3 for 11 off 5).

Ben Jurd (27) and Jamie Firth (28) hit the ball cleanly through the middle stages, the latter putting on a 69-run fighting partnership with Weatherstone, but when McMahon earned the breakthrough it was curtains for the Brethren.

McMahon ran through the Brothers' middle order finishing with figures of 4-15 off five overs, and couple with his quick-fire 39 with the bat was a Man of the Match performance.

"We just bowled the right lines to keep the boundaries down, and the pressure up,” he said. "Dean put the foot on the throat early, and we just never let up.”

The win makes it three Cleavers Night Cricket premierships from the past four seasons for the Harwood club.

In a touching moment after the clash, McMahon gave his premiership medallion to 13-year-old rising star Corey Lewis, who had played all season for Harwood only to miss out on the final because he had prior commitments with the Harwood Under 16 side.