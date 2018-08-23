Menu
ENJOYING THE CHAMPION: US jiu jitsu teacher Erin Herle (front, second from right) with the students at Mark Davies MMA where she gave a seminar .
MASTER CLASS: Grafton grapples with jiu jitsu rising star

Matthew Elkerton
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
MARTIAL ARTS: American mixed martial arts competitor Erin Herle has learnt from the best in the world.

Herle studied under legendary mixed martial arts figures Romulo Barral, Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles and Marcelo Garcia on her way to a black belt and multiple national titles in the sport.

But in a twist of fate for the 28-year-old grappler, she went from student to the teacher last week when she gave a seminar at Mark Davies Mixed Martial Arts in Grafton.

In what has been her first time in Australia, Herle did a tour of jiu jitsu seminars across the East Coast, with the Grafton dojo excited to get involved. It was also a chance for Herle to see a part of the world she had never seen before, a way in which she believes the sport keeps giving.

"I had tried to do a tour like this a year ago, but circumstances just didn't work out,” she said. "Now that I have my black belt, one of my friends from out here asked if I was still keen and we organised it together.

"I don't care where it is, if you want me to teach then I will be there. I actually prefer getting out to the smaller towns like Grafton.

"I am lucky enough to live in the mecca of jiu jitsu in Los Angeles, I am really spoilt for choice, and it humbles me to see how great things are going in towns like this.”

Herle admitted she had taken the best her teachers had given her and formed her own hybrid style. It's a style she is excited to be able to pass on.

"This has nothing to do with giving back, they don't need me here, they have got a great project going without me. This is my chance to get out and see what else is going on in the world and share my own experience,” she said.

But it is the way in which Herle teaches that proved to be the biggest benefit for local grapplers.

"I like to teach conceptual things,” she said. "Not only will I teach the move, but I want to teach people the reason behind the move. I love when someone stops and asks 'Why'?”

Herle was crowned European champion last year.

