MASTER DON: Winger's triple treat sets Robina alight

RUGBY LEAGUE: Anthony Don has quickly surged back into the State of Origin debate after the Gold Coast Titans flyer scored a hat-trick to single-handedly take down St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday.

The former Grafton Ghosts fullback scored the second NRL hat-trick of his career to be the only Titans try-scorer in their 20-10 victory at CBUS Super Stadium.

It was an impressive effort from the Titans who have strung together two wins on the trot for the first time since Round 9 as they look forward to a weekend off with the bye next week.

"It is good to get the win, we were desperate to get the win to stay in contact with the top eight,” Don said.

"I think we improved on the back of last week against the Tigers, so we're happy going in to the bye off the back two wins.

"We will rest up now and hopefully start a nice run again when we get back.”

Don has set up a lethal right-edge combination with Tongan wrecking-ball centre Konrad Hurell this season and his three-try haul has the winger tying with his inside-man atop the Titans try-scorers list with eight this year.

"It is good that we are building a combination on that right edge with Ash Taylor, (Kevin) Proctor, myself and Koni with Jarryd Hayne chiming in.

"I think we are improving every week and hopefully we keep going for the rest of the year.

"We need to string some wins together going into the back end of the season if we are going to be a chance. We got the job done tonight and we are stoked going into the bye.”

Don's latest heroics will force NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley to take a long look at the unheralded winger with Blake Ferguson underperforming for the Sydney Roosters against Cronulla Sharks.

"Anthony Don, three tries, I thought he was tremendous with his touches,” Titans coach Neil Henry said. "The players love playing with him just because he is so consistent.

"He is great in the air but also defensively he makes great decisions on the edge. He has a real knack of getting the ball down which is great.”