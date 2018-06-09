MASTER STROKE: Carnival attracts 100 swimmers to the Valley

POWER ON: Yamba swimmer Tony Hayman during the NSW Masters Swimming Carnival at Yamba last year. The Clarence River club carnival will go ahead this weekend.

SWIMMING: The lane ropes have been tightened and the stopwatches readied as the Clarence River Masters Swim Club goes into overdrive this weekend for their annual swimming carnival.

For the second year in a row, the carnival is set to welcome more than 100 competitors to the Angourie Rd pool, with swimmers coming from as many as 23 clubs across the country.

The club has been hard at work preparing for the carnival for more than two months, with plenty of volunteer hours going into the event.

Club president Jane Lawrence said the effort of all members was a testament to the community spirit within the swimming club.

"There is a lot of effort that goes into preparing for this carnival and in between it all we still have to keep up with our own training,” she said.

"This is our one big event of the year and we want to make it a great one.”

While numbers are down slightly on last year's event, Lawrence said it was still a major achievement to crack the century.

"We have right-on 100 swimmers registered for the event,” she said.

"It is also a big boost for the region because they will all bring families as well.”

The carnival will be highlighted by the annual State of Origin relay swim at lunch time tomorrow, an event that NSW has kept a stranglehold on for the past five years.

"There are more Queensland clubs coming to the event this year so they will have a better pool of swimmers to choose from,” she said.

"Anything could happen in the relay but I think we are looking pretty good, especially after Wednesday's result.”

In a tough twist, there will be no records set at the carnival this year after a surveyor found the measurements were out by a couple of centimetres on one side, making the pool non-compliant with Masters Swimming Australia.

"It is a really big shame because we have lost a few regular competitors who travel around just to break records,” Lawrence said.

"But we will still power on.”