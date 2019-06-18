Master tagger to miss two months

GWS has been rocked by news midfield stopper Matt de Boer will miss eight weeks of footy.

De Boer had reinvented himself as a tagger this season, taking the scalps of some of the game's finest midfielders and putting himself in All-Australian discussions.

The 29-year-old suffered a fractured shoulder in a contest with North Melbourne hardnut Ben Cunnington during the third quarter of the weekend's win over the Kangaroos.

Giants general manager of football Wayne Campbell said the injury was "disappointing for both Matt and the club, particularly after his stellar first half of the year."

"Matt will no doubt attack his rehab with the same dedication and diligence he shows towards all aspects of his football and we look forward to welcoming him back in the second half of the season," Campbell said.

De Boer's scalps this season have included Cunnington, Dustin Martin, Zach Merrett and Patrick Cripps.

The Giants have a bye this week followed by matches against Essendon, Brisbane, Richmond and Collingwood.

Matt de Boer of the Giants plays Dustin Martin closely.

MORE KNEE SURGERY FOR LIBBA

Western Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore has been cleared of damage to his anterior crucitate ligament but will undergo surgery on his injured right knee.

Liberatore had scans, which revealed a cartilage injury but cleared him of a tear to his ACL and damage to the ligaments.

He will have arthroscopic surgery to repair the injury.

The Bulldogs do not yet know how long the star midfielder will be sidelined, with the club to wait on the outcome of the surgery before putting a timeframe on his return.

Liberatore's injury is a significant blow given the Bulldogs remain in the finals hunt - just two games and percentage out of the top eight but with a game in hand on Richmond, who currently sit in eighth spot.

He signed a new two-year contract this week to remain at Whitten Oval until at least the end of 2021.

Jake Stringer had to be helped from the field and did not return against the Hawks. Picture: Michael Klein

STRINGER A CHANCE TO FACE EAGLES

Essendon forward Jake Stringer has been cleared of any fractures in his leg and remains a chance to play in Thursday night's clash against West Coast.

Stringer was sent for scans on Saturday after injuring his lower leg in the third quarter of the win over Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium.

There were concerns stringer had done significant damage to his leg.

But the positive scan results are a huge relief given the long list of injuries to Essendon forwards, including star Joe Daniher.

The Bombers will monitor Stringer this week before providing a further update on his availability.

"We're pleased the scans have revealed no fractures to the bone or damage to the ankle area," Bombers football boss Dan Richardson said.

"Jake is still very sore today, and we're hopeful his pain in the lower leg area settles over the coming days.

"At the moment it is difficult to put a time frame on his playing availability, so while it is unlikely he will play, we will closely monitor Jake throughout the week before we make an informed decision on our team selection for Thursday's clash."

Josh Jenkins will spend some time on the sidelines but it could have been a lot worse. Pic: Sarah Reed

ADELAIDE

Heading into its Round 13 clash against an injury-depleted Richmond, Adelaide had only two players sitting on their injury list: Tom Lynch (calf) and Tom Doedee (ACL).

But then in bizarre circumstances, in one game the Crows tripled their injury toll after suffering four injuries to key players.

The club has confirmed that big forward Josh Jenkins hyperextended his knee, causing some bone bruising - similar to Paul Seedsman's injury earlier in the year - and is expected to be out for a month.

Their other injuries - Lachlan Murphy, who had three of his front teeth pushed in, Daniel Talia, who suffered a cork to his quad and Jake Kelly a cork on his soleus - will all benefit from the bye next weekend and should be cleared to play Geelong in Geelong in a fortnight.

INJURIES

Tom Doedee (ACL) season

Josh Jenkins (knee) 4-6 weeks

Tom Lynch (calf) assess

Daniel Talia (quad) assess

Lachlan Murphy (teeth) assess

Jake Kelly (soleus) assess

Zac Bailey could return for the Lions. Picture: Hamish Blair/AAP.

BRISBANE

The Lions return to Marvel Stadium this week to take on St Kilda, two weeks after their disappointing loss to Carlton at the venue.

For a team that's being talked about as finals contenders they need to bank more wins away from the Gabba.

Brisbane will likely welcome back running defender Zac Bailey from a hamstring injury, while key defender Marcus Adams is on the brink of playing his first match in Lions colours in the NEAFL.

INJURIES

Marcus Adams (knee) test

Zac Bailey (hamstring) 1 week

Jarrod Berry (knee) 3 weeks

Tom Cutler (foot) 4 weeks

Ely Smith (foot) 3 weeks

CARLTON

Ed Curnow was the only new injury concern to come out of the narrow loss to the Western Bulldogs, with the midfielder rolling his ankle.

The Blues are confident there is nothing more sinister, but Curnow will be assessed.

Coach David Teague was delighted to hear of Jack Silvagni's encouraging three-goal game in the VFL, saying: "We want selection pressure".

Matthew Kennedy, Darcy Lang and Hugh Goddard was also among the Northern Blues' better players in the VFL loss to the Dogs.

"We want five, six and seven names putting their hand up missing out because the form is strong above. That's the exact culture we want to create," Teague said.

"You've got to perform to keep your spot … and if you don't the next guy is ready to go and play his role."

INJURIES

Ed Curnow (ankle) test

Josh Deluca (hamstring) test

Sam Docherty (knee) season

Liam Stocker (foot) 2-3 weeks

Tom Williamson (back) 1-2 weeks

ESSENDON

Scans have cleared Jake Stringer of any fractures to his leg and ankle after sending a major scare through the Bombers camp when he had to be helped from the field on Friday night. The forward remains a chance to play against West Coast on Thursday night despite failing to return to the field.

The 19-point win over Hawthorn keeps Essendon in the finals race - sitting just a game and percentage outside the top eight - but matches against the Eagles (away) and Giants (Marvel) loom as season-defining.

If John Worsfold's team can win at least one of those, the draw opens up with Sydney (MCG) and North Melbourne to follow. The Bombers' charge to the finals starts now.

INJURIES

Joe Daniher (groin) season

Sam Draper (knee) season

Kobe Mutch (hamstring) test

Devon Smith (knee) season

James Stewart (groin) test

FREMANTLE

There was plenty to like about the way Freo finished all over Port Adelaide, with Ross Lyon's team striking some nice form - largely on the back of Michael Walters' amazing form. The Dockers face another test when they travel to the MCG to take on Melbourne, the Demons seemingly with little to lose after their horror season. It's tough to see Lyon making many changes to his winning line-up. It wouldn't surprise to see Adam Cerra, who missed the Port win through illness, could come straight back in. Bailey Banfield impressed in Peel's narrow loss to South Fremantle, picking up 24 touches and two goals. Cam McCarthy booted three and Travis Colyer had it 23 times and provided good run.

INJURIES

Hugh Dixon (hamstring) 1 week

Stefan Giro (knee) season

Shane Kersten (foot) TBC

Rory Lobb (foot) indefinite

Alex Pearce (ankle) season

Aaron Sandilands (calf) TBC

Sam Sturt (concussion) test

Matt Taberner (foot) season

Luke Valente (groin) 1 week

GOLD COAST

Another close loss for the gallant Gold Coast, but the one positive was it escaped Townsville with a clean bill of health. There was a scare for injury-prone big man Sam Day in the last quarter when he grabbed at his hamstring but he played on. Veteran Michael Rischitelli and Chris Burgess were among the best players in the Suns' NEAFL win over Southport on Saturday, pushing their case for a call-up. While promising midfielder Jack Bowes and key defender Sam Collins will still be sidelined after the bye, the pending return of No. 3 draft pick Izak Rankine will prove reason for excitement for Suns fans. Hopefully it's not long before he see the explosive small forward at AFL level.

INJURIES

Ben Ainsworth (foot) 3-5 weeks

Jack Bowes (quad) 6 weeks

Sam Collins (hip) 3 weeks

Sam Fletcher (quad) TBC

Pearce Hanley (quad) 1-2 weeks

Sean Lemmens (ankle) 3 weeks

Jordan Murdoch (foot) 1-3 weeks

Izak Rankine (hamstring) 1 week

Brad Scheer (hand) test

Josh Schoenfeld (knee) TBC

Rory Thompson (knee) season

Harrison Wigg (knee) season

Aaron Young (knee) 1 week

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Tough onballer Matt De Boer survived his head clash with Kangaroos defender Luke McDonald but he will need scans to test the shoulder injury that ended his game in Hobart in the third quarter.

GWS coach Leon Cameron said de Boer was taken out of the game as a precaution and the hope was the damage was not as bad as it first looked.

"Just before three quarter-time he was a bit sore in the shoulder and we didn't want to risk him," Cameron said.

"He played Ben Cunnington really well. He's a quality inside player so we'll look over the next 48 hours to see where he is at and hopefully there's not too much damage.

"Like we've done for the past couple of years, if some player doesn't come up for the next week an opportunity arises for another player."

INJURIES

Matt de Boer (shoulder) TBC

Jye Caldwell (calf) 2 weeks

Aidan Corr (calf) 2 weeks

Jonathon Patton (knee) indefinite

Tommy Sheridan (calf) 1 week

Zac Sproule (knee) 5-7 weeks

Callan Ward (knee) season

Lachie Whitfield (collarbone) 3 weeks

Matt de Boer will have scans on his injured shoulder. Picture: Getty

HAWTHORN

A clean bill of health out of Friday night's clash with Essendon for the Hawks, but another loss has their hopes of playing finals quickly fading.

The scoreboard flattered the Hawks in the end, who went down to the Bombers by 19 points after trailing by as much as 38 points early in the final term.

The Hawks now sit 5-7 after losing what coach Alastair Clarkson had labelled in the lead up a "cutthroat" game, a top 8 spot at season's end now looking a long shot.

The Hawks next face a fast-improving Sydney team in Round 14 at the SCG.

The past five games between the sides have been decided by 9 points or less, Hawthorn winning four of those.

INJURIES

Grant Birchall (calf/knee) indefinite

Darren Minchington (hamstring) test

Tom Mitchell (broken leg) indefinite

Tim Mohr (dislocated knee/ACL) season

Ryan Schoenmakers (calf) test

Jack Scrimshaw (knee) 2-4 weeks

Chad Wingard (hamstring) TBC

Luke McDonald clashed heads with Matt de Boer. Picture: Getty

NORTH MELBOURNE

Ben Brown is in the gun for a high hit on Giant Matt Buntine in the second quarter of the Kangaroos' 23-point loss to Greater Western Sydney.

The hit upset the GWS backmen, who let Brown know all about it, while North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw did not spot the alleged infringement.

The hit may only be enough to draw a fine for the big Tasmanian, who also has an ankle injury to worry about going into the bye.

He hobbled off at the 17 minute mark of the first quarter and returned still limping and grimacing, but played out the game for a return of 2.3.

Luke McDonald may be waking up with a sore head on Monday after a clash with Giant Matt de Boer.

Jack Ziebell may draw attention in the match review for throwing out a foot that tripped Harry Himmelberg in the second quarter.

INJURIES

Luke McDonald (head) test

Shaun Higgins (AC joint) 4-5 weeks

Aaron Hall (knee) TBC

Majak Daw (pelvis/hips) indefinite

Ben Jacobs (head/neck) indefinite

Jamie Macmillan (calf) test

Tom McKenzie (back) TBC

Dom Tyson (calf) test

Ed Vickers-Willis (knee) season

Will Walker (knee) indefinite

Tom Wilkinson (ankle) 2-3 weeks

Sam Wright (ankle) test

PORT ADELAIDE

Are Port's youngsters in need of a break? Expect some changes at Port this week, not that the Power was horrible in Perth. Some key personnel, namely skipper Ollie Wines and Charlie Dixon, are scheduled to return and will give Ken Hinkley's team a different look. Port will likely need some bigger bodies against the Cats' all-star cast, and the likes of Xavier Duursma and Zak Butters might be spared the trip to Geelong. Tom Rockliff should also be a welcome addition as Hinkley's team tries to rebound.

INJURIES

Brad Ebert (concussion) 1-2 weeks

Sam Hayes (glandular fever) 2-3 weeks

Jake Patmore (knee) season

Tom Rockliff (hamstring) test

Jack Trengove (leg) 2-3 weeks

Jack Watts (leg) indefinite

Trent Cotchin missed the loss to Adelaide with a hamstring injury.

RICHMOND

The Tigers are going to need some luck to stay in finals contention after their bye with a lengthy injury list. Richmond showed heart in the first three quarters of its loss to Adelaide before the class difference ultimately showed through. There was no greater example than in the ruck, where Reilly O'Brien amassed 181 SuperCoach points against Mabior Chol and Noah Balta. David Astbury, Trent Cotchin and Shane Edwards should all return after the bye, while Kane Lambert is getting closer to overcoming an achilles issue. Toby Nankervis, Jack Riewoldt and Jayden Short are likely to miss a few more weeks after a rest Richmond sorely needs in Round 14.

INJURIES

David Astbury (hamstring) test

Trent Cotchin (hamstring) test

Shane Edwards (hamstring) test

Luke English (shoulder) 2-4 weeks

Kane Lambert (achilles) 1-2 weeks

Callum Moore (ankle) 4-6 weeks

Toby Nankervis (adductor) 2-4 weeks

Marlion Pickett (finger) 6-8 weeks

Alex Rance (knee) season

Jack Riewoldt (knee) 2-4 weeks

Jack Ross (ankle) 2-4 weeks

Jayden Short (elbow) 2-3 weeks

Ivan Soldo (illness) available

ST KILDA

The Saints could hardly afford another injury considering how many players they have out and avoided any serious issues during their win against the Suns. Brandon White played out the game after suffering a cork. All eyes will be on selection next week to see whether Dan Hannebery comes into calculations after spending another week with the club's VFL affiliate Sandringham. Jake Carlisle was the other big name who featured in the VFL at the weekend after returning from a long lay-off due to a back injury. Prized draftee Max King sent a major scare through the Saints went he injured his right knee while playing for Sandringham but has been cleared of damage to his ACL. It is not yet known if he'll miss any weeks. Billy Longer is a chance to be fit next week after suffering concussion but won't unseat Rowan Marshall, while Jimmy Webster could return from a hand injury.

INJURIES

Max King (knee) test

Logan Austin (shoulder) Indefinite

Jack Bytel (back) Season

Jarryn Geary (leg) 7-9 weeks

Billy Longer (concussion) test

Jack Lonie (knee) 2-4 weeks

Paddy McCartin (concussion) season

Ed Phillips (hamstring) 2-4 weeks

Lewis Pierce (concussion) tbc

Dylan Roberton (heart) season

Sam Rowe (shoulder) test

Jack Steele (knee) indefinite

Jimmy Webster (hand) test

Max King gets his knee assessed. Picture: Michael Klein

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Tom Liberatore has escaped a third torn ACL but will still need to undergo surgery to repair cartilage damage to his knee.

The midfielder pulled up short after chasing Kade Simpson early in the game, leaving the Dogs one man down for most of the match.

Scans revealed a cartilage injury, which will require arthroscopic surgery.

It is not yet known how long he will be sidelined, with the Bulldogs to wait until he has surgery before confirming when he'll be back.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was pleased with Patrick Lipinski's career-best performance, having 29 disposals and kicking two goals - "it was his best game for the club and he really broke out, he performed tremendously well."

INJURIES

Tom Liberatore (knee) TBC

Taylor Duryea (hip) test

Dale Morris (knee) test

Fergus Greene (shoulder) TBC

Mitch Wallis (ankle) TBC

Josh Schache (concussion) test

Lukas Webb (ankle) 6-8 weeks