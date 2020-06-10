MasterChef judge’s ‘creepy’ order slammed

MasterChef fans on social media were creeped out by a very awkward moment during Tuesday night's intense pressure test.

The episode saw contestants Brendan Pang, Reece Hignell, Poh Ling Yeow and Sarah Tiong, tasked with recreating a flavour-packed and super spicy jungle curry without a recipe to refer to.

But as fan favourite Brendan Pang went about his stressful curry cook, a passing comment by the guest judge - one many have surely been confronted with before - promptly rubbed viewers the wrong way.

As the 24-year-old social worker sweated profusely and panicked over his curry paste, guest judge Benjamin Cooper of Chin Chin Melbourne told him to "smile".

"You want some advice?" Benjamin had asked while Brendan stressed over his curry.

"I saw you smile earlier on … I feel like there's a bit of cheekiness in you," he said.

MasterChef guest judge Benjamin Cooper asked Brendan to bring back his “cheeky smile” during the pressure test. Picture: Channel 10.



"Lose the stress, bring the cheekiness back. Don't be afraid to load it up with chilli. Don't be afraid to bring a bit of fun back to the dish. And enjoy it, 'cause cooking stressed isn't going to give you the result you want.

"Show me the smile," he added, to which Brendan laughed awkwardly.

"I'm trying to smile!," he said.

Brendan was panicked and sweaty during the intense challenge. Picture: Channel 10.

Fans called the moment out as "awkward", "cringe" and even "weird and uncomfortable":

Errrrmmmm... I’m getting bad juju from the Chin Chin dude. The way he approached Brendan and asked him to smile. Sooo awks. *shudder* #MasterChefAU — Nikki Rivera (@twitnikki) June 9, 2020

benjamin telling brendan to be cheeky and smile is so creepy #MasterChefAU — Charliexcx (@pristiljin) June 9, 2020

Think about it... When was the last time someone asked you to smile bc you were stressed at work? What did that interaction feel like? #MasterchefAU — no more hibachi grills!!! (@chefsofcolour) June 9, 2020

Imaging being told to SMILE and be CHEEKY by some man you just met whilst being in a pressure cook for your PLACCCCCE IN THE COMPETITION grrrr #masterchefau pic.twitter.com/Vag8Q9mY5s — oogywoogyy (@gales_aaron) June 9, 2020

Telling someone to be cheeky isn't reeeeaaaallllyyy helpful advice. It's like telling a sad person to smile. #MasterChefAU — Shroomkin - Social distancing since 2014 (@shroomkin82) June 9, 2020

“You would look prettier if you smile” vibes tonight. I feel dirty watching #MasterChefAU tonight. pic.twitter.com/KXJRKcwvDJ — Love, Michael 🌈 (@ChowYumFat) June 9, 2020

Jock: Benjamin has something to tell you

Benjamin: EVERYONE SMILE BITCHES BE CHEEKY #MasterChefAU — Theodora ❤️💜💙 (@theodora_hatzis) June 9, 2020

He probably meant well but that Ben-Brendan exchange felt like a very “you should smile more, you look better when you smile” type of harassment #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/gylkhon1q4 — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) June 9, 2020

Regardless, Benjamin's advice seemed to work, with the judges raving about Brendan's interpretation of the jungle curry.

Sarah Tiong was instead sent home after her curry broth was deemed "too thin".

MasterChef: Back to Win continues tomorrow night from 7.30 on Channel 10.

the chef from Chin Chin asking Brendan to “show me that smile” gave me big men asking women to smile energy



it felt weird and uncomfortable? #MasterChefAU — Isha Bassi (@Isha_Bassi) June 9, 2020

Asking Brendan to smile while he's stressed out if his mind/sweating out 40 chillies.... boo. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/G3RsoMhPia — Astrid Jorgensen (@JorgensenAstrid) June 9, 2020

Brendan trying to smile at peak stress #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/9S515zKftw — Jay (@the_eatventures) June 9, 2020

Someone please escort this creepy mf straight off the set. making brendan smile after calling him cheeky whilst he’s clearly making him uncomfortable was cringe as #MasterChefAU — Michael Scott (@puntingscott) June 9, 2020