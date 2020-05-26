MasterChef star wiped from family website

All reference to MasterChef contestant Ben Ungermann appears to have been removed from the website for his family's ice cream business after sexual assault allegations against him recently came to light.

Questions were raised when the Queensland cook disappeared from recent episodes of the reality cooking show.

It was later revealed the 36-year-old had been charged with two counts of sexual assault allegedly committed against a 16-year-old girl during a trip to Melbourne in February.

Mr Ungermann's said his client "vehemently" denies the charges.

It now seems all references to the cook have also been wiped from his family's ice cream business, the Ungermann Brothers.

There is now no mention of Mr Ungermann on the website, with his bio and photograph being removed from the "our team" section.

Ben Ungermann was previously listed as the founder of the business. Picture: Ungermann Brothers

All reference to him has since been removed from the page. Picture: Ungermann Brothers

The section previously listed him as the founder of the business and listed his time on MasterChef as the 2017 runner up.

It is only Mr Ungermann's photo that has been removed from the section, with blurbs still available about his older brother Danny, who is described as the businesses director and owner and mother Emerence, who is listed as the store manager.

A photo of Mr Ungermann and his brother that used to be on the front page of the website is also noticeably gone, replaced with a photo of ice cream.

The "our story" section of the website used to feature multiple paragraphs about Mr Ungermann and his brother's life growing up in Ipswich and the decision to start the Ungermann Borthers business.

The blurb detailed the Queensland man's passion for cooking and noted he was known as the "Ice Cream King" during his time on MasterChef in 2017.

This photo of the brothers has been removed from the website. Picture: Ungermann Brothers

The majority of the backstory for the business has also been removed. Picture: Ungermann Brothers

Now the section on the website has been cut down to just two sentences.

"The Ungermann Brothers is a locally owned and operated business located in the heart of Ipswich. All of the gourmet flavours are prepared in house using locally sourced ingredients," it reads.

It is unclear whether the changes occurred at Mr Ungermann's suggestion.

In March, production company Endemol Shine released a statement saying Mr Ungermann had been removed from the most recent season of MasterChef because he had been arrested by police for what was described as an incident of a "personal nature".

"We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment," the spokesman said at the time.

Judge Jock Zonfrillo addressed the issue during an episode last week, telling contestants: "You're probably wondering where Ben is. Due to a personal matter, Ben has had to leave the competition and he will not be returning."

Mr Ungermann has denied the allegations through his lawyer.

Victoria Police told news.com.au that police laid charges on the Queensland cook in March.

"Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives have charged a man following an incident in the Docklands earlier this year," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The arrest follows an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in Docklands on 23 February. A 36-year-old Queensland man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault."

A police spokeswoman later confirmed the alleged victim is a 16-year-old girl.

Mr Ungermann is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 25.

Rumours of Mr Ungermann's whereabouts started to swirl when he was mysteriously absent from a recent episode of the show that featured Katy Perry.

He then popped up in the "Masterclass" segment later in the episode. However, it seems that may have been filmed beforehand.

The Queensland man hasn't spoken publicly about the arrest yet but he did reply to a fan's comment on Instagram about how his exit would be covered by the show.

"I'm actually devastated," the fan wrote to Ungermann. "How do they edit you out?"

The former contestant replied: "That's up to MasterChef Australia. Appreciate the support."

Originally published as MasterChef star wiped from family website