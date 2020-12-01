MasterChef star’s daring red carpet dress

MasterChef favourite Melissa Leong stole the show on Monday's AACTA Awards red carpet, wearing a plunging black dress complete with a daring hip-high split.

The TV judge's dress and pose were reminiscent of perhaps the most famous thigh-split in recent years - Angelina Jolie's much-memed look at the 2012 Academy Awards.

A red carpet winner. Picture: MATRIX

Star style. Picture: MATRIX

Leong has emerged as a breakout TV star since she and fellow new judges Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo took over the reins of MasterChef earlier this year. Last month she was crowned Who's Sexiest Person of 2020, appearing in a glam cover shoot for the mag.

Melissa at the AACTAs … Picture: MATRIX

Elsewhere on the red carpet, held at The Star in Sydney:

Leong with fellow MasterChef judges Jock Zonfrillo (L) and Andy Allen. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Rove McManus and wife Tasma Walton. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Acid-tongued comedian Tom Gleeson hosted the event, opening proceedings with a monologue taking aim at some of Australia's most controversial celebrities.

"(Pete Evans) was dropped from I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here. It's a missed opportunity for Channel 10 though, the first challenge could have been 'try this vaccination' … or 'stand under this 5G tower' … or 'be credible'," he said.

Over two ceremonies on Monday, Shannon Murphy's drama film Babyteeth and ABC TV miniseries Stateless won the top honours in their categories as well as all four acting categories plus screenwriting and directing prizes.

Stateless won the TV miniseries award as well as Lead Actress for Yvonne Strahovski, Lead Actor for Fayssal Bazzi, Supporting Actor for Darren Gilshenan and Supporting Actress for Cate Blanchett, plus Best Direction of a TV or SVOD Miniseries for Emma Freeman and Best Screenplay for Elise McCredie.

Babyteeth won Best Film, Best Director for Murphy, Best Screenplay for Rita Kalnejais, Lead Actress for Eliza Scanlen, Lead Actor for Toby Wallace, Supporting Actress for Essie Davis and Supporting Actor for Ben Mendelsohn.

The AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Ceremony will air on Foxtel Arts, December 6 at 7.30pm AEDT.

Originally published as MasterChef star's daring red carpet dress