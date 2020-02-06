Menu
Adam Liaw’s latest sausage sizzle hack has sparked calls for the former MasterChef winner to be named Australian of the Year. Picture: Twitter/Adam Liaw
Food & Entertainment

MasterChef star’s new sausage sizzle hack

6th Feb 2020 3:37 PM

THE nation's new sausage sizzle genius Adam Liaw has just come out with a new hack.

The season two MasterChef winner has revealed a new cooking hack for making sausage and bread - and it opens by frying a lone slice of cheese.

The chef posted a 29-second video to Twitter that shows him frying a single slice of ordinary cheese, adding a piece of bread to cover it, then turning the whole thing over before adding your sausage, sauce and onions.

What you're left with is a superior sausage sizzle with crispy fried cheese and practically zero wash-up.

 

Social media users were stunned by the hack, saying it was "magic" and that Liaw should be nominated for Australian of the Year.

 

 

 

 

 

Liaw broke the internet last December after he posted an Instagram hack for making a sausage sizzle where the bread and meat are the same size.

He said his trick was to buy half a loaf of bread from the bakery and to ask for it to be run lengthways through the slicer.

"My favourite (if controversial) summer barbecue hack is to buy a half loaf of bread and get them to run it through the slicer lengthways instead of sideways," he wrote.

"It produces a sausage-sized piece of bread that makes for perfect 'sausage in bread'. You're welcome."

He added: "For those about to comment that they prefer the overhang of sausage and/or bread from ordinary-shaped bread: You can't stand in the way of progress …"

As well as sharing details, Liaw posted a series of photos showing how well his barbecued sausage fit on a lengthways cut slice.

Within moments of posting to Instagram, Liaw's post garnered close to 1000 reactions as well as scores of comments from people calling the idea "genius".

So, Adam Liaw for Australian of the Year? Hell bloody yes.

