NSW MasterChef stars Reynold Poernomo interview
TV

Masterchef star’s shocking homophobic posts exposed

by Bella Fowler
29th May 2020 9:05 PM

Shocking posts made by MasterChef: Back To Win favourite Reynold Poernomo see the chef remarking that gay people are "freaks" that should be "captured and put on an island".

He also agreed with another poster that "homosexuality is a mental illness".

The 26-year-old owner of KOI Dessert Bar made the vile homophobic comments in 2014, months before appearing on season 7 of MasterChef, in which he came fourth.

As reported by Daily Mail Australia, Reynold joined a discussion on a thread titled "First gay couple featured on the Disney Channel. Do you agree with them?".

Under the name "reyreyy", he commented: "I wish the world made a united decision where they will capture all gay people and put them on a remote island full of gays, that way straight ppl will be happy and the freaks can go on and f**k themselves."

 

On another thread titled: "Is homosexuality a mental illness?", he wrote: "Yes end of thread."

In a statement sent to news.com.au via Channel 10, Reynold said he was "deeply ashamed" of the comments he made six years ago.

"I would like to offer my sincere and deepest apologies for the comments that I made in 2014. I am ashamed of these comments and I regret them immensely," he said.

"At the time these comments were made, I was a very immature, close-minded and insular 20-year-old. I have grown and matured a lot in the last six years. I am not the person I was back then."

He went on to say he has "many friends and colleagues that are part of the LGBTIQ+ community".

"I wholeheartedly support them and care deeply for them. I am truly sorry and apologise for any offence or hurt I caused."

Fellow MasterChef: Back to Win stars Brendan Pang, Khanh Ong, Reece Hignall and Courtney Roulston have all previously been open about their sexuality, particularly Khanh, who has been promoting LGBTQI youth charity, Minus18 throughout the season by wearing T-shirts in every episode with the message "you are loved".

 

 

 

Originally published as Masterchef star's shocking posts exposed

