While the final episodes are yet to air, judge Melissa Leong is already preparing for the next season of MasterChef.
MasterChef’s Melissa Leong: We want more diversity

by Karlie Rutherford
25th Jun 2020 4:07 PM
The current season of MasterChef is not even over and already judge Melissa Leong is busy preparing for what the show will serve up in 2021.

Applications for next year's season have opened and Leong hopes the success of this year's show will encourage more people from a diverse range of backgrounds to apply. Particularly those with an Indigenous heritage.

"For me, every time you do something, you have to do it better and bring something more.

MasterChef judge Melissa Leong with contestant Poh Ling Yeow. Picture: Channel 10
MasterChef judge Melissa Leong with contestant Poh Ling Yeow. Picture: Channel 10

"We've had a wonderful year of celebrating diversity and especially representation of South East Asian identity, myself included. I want to evolve that and make sure we continue to celebrate every thing that makes Australia a wonderful place to be, which is our ancient heritage," she told The Daily Telegraph.

"The really great thing about MasterChef as far as the contestants are concerned is that its always been a very diverse and multicultural set of applicants on the show. We continue to encourage everyone to apply and show who they are, their history and heritage, through their food."

The judges … Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Picture: Channel 10
The judges … Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Picture: Channel 10

MasterChef has been the standout dish on the 2020 television menu, and has continually topped the ratings charts. As it sizzles it's way towards the finish line, Leong believes it's only going to get better for viewers.

"For me the magic of a show like this is you can never tell what's going to happen next," she said. "I know Australia will be blown away from the final weeks this season."

