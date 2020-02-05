Masterful Moss keeps finding a way to win on the track

SPORTS AWARDS :Winning isn’t getting any easier for Grafton cyclist Laurelea Moss – but she just can’t stop.

The multiple-time Grafton Shoppingworld Senior Sportsperson of the Month had some time off after the birth last year of her first child, Rohn, but since her return to the saddle it seems like she never left.

Her most recent swag of achievements came at the Queensland State Junior and Masters Cycling Championships, where she bagged four gold and four silver medals en route to a new state record in the team sprint.

“It felt great. I’m feeling really comfortable on the track but I’m definitely slower than I used to be,” Moss said.

Most of us deal with ageing by slowing down the pace, but it hasn’t stopped Moss from finding a way to remain successful.

“I had to put my ego aside. I had a big lot of time off after having a baby, so training has been hard to get back into, but you can only get out what you put in,” she said.

“I still have a lot of muscle memory. My mind knows what to do. In group races I just go into autopilot, smash into action and the good old moves come out.

“Thankfully in masters, even though I’m slower, it’s still very competitive.”

Despite not being able to train like she used to, Moss was impressed by her durability over the course of the championships.

“It was an exhausting five days of competition. I took part in nine events. One was an omnium, which is four events in one,” she said.

“I did have a lot of racing but it’s alway less exhausting when you win stuff. There’s a high that keeps you going. Although it was tough when an hour or so later I had to get back out there.”

Moss was pleased to take out another sports award as she continues to strive for the best performance she can produce.

“It alway feels good to win. I like to challenge my body to the maximum,” she said.

“Having Rohn with us adds a complexity to racing. It’s a lot to juggle but I love it.”

Moss will miss the NSW state championships this month but will return to Queensland for the nationals in March.

“If I could get paid to race I would be at every one, but I have to knuckle down with medicine study. It makes it hard to compete but it adds so much to my life,” she said.