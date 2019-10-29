Masters get turbocharged with workshops in the pool

SWIMMING: Clarence River Masters Swim Club held a swim training workshop at Yamba Community Pool last week with Professor Peter Raeburn and Judy Bonning sharing their knowledge.

Raeburn is Head of Exercise and Sport Science at the Bond Institute of Health and Sport as well as being the author of "The Masters Athlete”, probably the most complete book on fitness in older athletes.

He addressed issues for swimmers such as weight training, cross training, stretching, nutrition, the aging process and its effect on sports performance, and the best methods to improve or maintain fitness as we age.

Following the lecture session, attendants moved to the pool to do work with Bonning on technique.

Judy Bonning leads a Clarence Masters swimming workshop at Yamba Pool. Gai Pritchett

She did her masters under Reaburn and is a former manager and coach at the Forbes Carlisle Swim Centre in Sydney. Bonning and her husband own and run Billabong Swim School in Tweed Heads as well as Salt.

Local swimmers who participated in the workshop had a session in the pool doing some amazing drills.

CRMS President, Jane Lawrence said "I thought the level of enthusiasm of our members was so high. They were all trying every drill and I think they would have taken away something to think about that will improve their technique, style and training”.

Age is no barrier to learning new skills and improving on old ones. Science research provides insight into what is the best technique to achieve the best outcome for your given sport.

If you are interested in joining CRMS, contact Yamba or Maclean Pool.

Report from Gai Pritchett, Clarence River Masters Swim Club.