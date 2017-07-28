MASTERS OF DESTINY: Grafton women ready for State titles

MASTERS HOCKEY: The number one rule of women's masters hockey is to have fun and state titles organiser Cheryl Kinnane is ready to enforce that rule this weekend.

Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex will be awash with colour across the next three days as more than 50 teams from across NSW descend on the turf and grass fields for the 2017 Women's Masters State (North) Championships.

Women from Over 35 through to Over 55s will be competing for state glory in a testament to the accessibility of hockey.

Grafton Hockey Association's Women's masters co-ordinator Cheryl Kinnane OAM has had a dedicated committee of seven volunteers who have ensured the association is ready for the onslaught.

"Our committee has been working tirelessly since January to ensure this weekend goes off without a drama," she said. "It is a lot of work to organise and host but it is so very worth it. Masters keeps getting bigger each year and we are excited to have it here at Grafton."

Cheryl Kinnane is flanked by her helpers before the start of the Women's Masters Half State titles in Grafton. Adam Hourigan Photography

Kinnane said one of the major benefits to masters hockey was a chance for women to play against players their own age. For some of Grafton's representatives it does not happen often enough.

Hockey continues to prove itself as a sport that can be played until a late age for both genders and the state titles is a prime example of that. The oldest player at the tournament will be 75 with Grafton fielding three women over 60.

One of those women is long-term masters player Sandra Gosling who will line up in the Grafton Over 55 side this weekend.

Gosling made her masters debut when Grafton hosted the state titles in 2000 and has only missed two years since then through injury.

Gosling is a lethal centre forward and will need to be on the ball for her Grafton side when they meet tough opposition from Sydney and Newcastle.

The state titles are being co-hosted by Clarence Valley Council as part of its sports tourism program. With more than 800 players and officials expected to make the journey to Grafton it will be a major money spinner for the region.

"Council had to outlay a $10,000 hosting fee and the return on that investment is estimated at $1,170,000," CVC events and promotions officer Alicia Savelloni said. "It is one of the biggest ROI's among the sports tourism events.

"We are really excited about the relationship we have with Hockey NSW and the opportunity to host this tournament. There was a lot of investment from council and the hockey association in the facilities at the complex so it just really makes sense to now have these events that give back to the whole community."

The tournament starts at midday today and finishes with the finals of all divisions at 2pm Sunday.