MASTERS AT WORK: The over-40 Grafton women's side at the Women's Masters State Titles in Bathurst on the weekend.
Masters of hockey take to Bathurst for state titles

Mitchell Keenan
30th Jul 2019 8:00 AM
HOCKEY: Grafton took three teams to Bathurst on the weekend for the Women's Masters State Hockey Titles and secured some impressive results along the way.

The full state tournament takes place every four years in place of the annual half-state competition and over-35's coach Kerry Barton enjoyed the action.

"The girls look forward to it every year,” Barton said.

"It's a good opportunity for our local teams to come together with people they don't normally play with.”

Barton's team came away with two wins, draws and losses to finish third in the under-35 division 4 category.

"It was a really close division and they did really well with just three goals scored against them all weekend,” she said.

"They ended up drawing Orange and the Hunter Valley who went on to the final which was quite good.”

The Grafton over-55's also finished third in their division while the over-40's left it late to find their first win when came out 2-1 winners in their final game.

Barton was wary of injury throughout but the outcome was positive for Grafton.

"There were lots of sore muscles but everyone managed to get through it injury free,” she said.

"We're looking forward to next year in Taree.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

