Match called off after pitch deemed dangerous

Nathan Ensbey drives down the ground for Harwood in Premier League cricket at Harwood Oval Adam Hourigan Photography

HARWOOD V BROTHERS: Play was brought to an abrupt close in the GDSC Premier League grand final rematch between Brothers and Harwood after the pitch was determined to be unsafe.

Due to the slope of the ground, water had seeped under the covers and onto the wicket at Lower Fisher Park after a deluge on Friday night.

Umpires and captains inspected the deck before play and went ahead with the match, but it was apparent early on in Harwood's innings that there was a serious issue.

Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey was struck on the forearm, the chest and the helmet from balls kicking up off a good length.

Umpire Steve Millar said a decision had to be made.

"The conditions of the pitch were considered a danger the batsman,” Millar said.

"With balls popping up around head height, we made a decision after one of the batsmen had been struck several times.

"The situation posed a serious risk to the batsmen's welfare at the crease.”

After another deluge play was abandoned with Harwood at 1-11 off 4.3 overs.

BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER V HARWOOD HILTON

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Harwood

Umpires: Steve Millar, Bruce Baxter

Harwood 1st Innings

MA Ensbey b M Kroehnert 0

N Ensbey not out 1

H Nicholson not out 8

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 0, nb 0) 2

ONE wicket for 11

Overs: 4.3*

FoW: 1-0(MA Ensbey)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 2.3-1-3-1, JS Weatherstone 2-1-6-0