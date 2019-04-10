Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RAID: Police found incriminating text messages on a Glenwood man's mobile phone.
RAID: Police found incriminating text messages on a Glenwood man's mobile phone. Kevin Farmer
News

Mateship 'no excuse' for drug supply

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HELPING a mate led to extra trouble for Glenwood concretor Tony John Cridland, who faced drug charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Cridland pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a used bong, as well as marijuana, methamphetamine and diazepam (sometimes branded as Valium).

He also pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana to someone called "Bazza" and to possessing a mobile phone on which the transactions were discussed in text messages.

Bazza was a mate to whom Cridland said he had supplied marijuana at cost, as a favour.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he accepted there was no commerciality in the transactions.

"It's still illegal and still a serious offence," Mr Callaghan said.

He fined Cridland $800.and warned him that his criminal record was "getting to the stage where other penalties might come into effect."

More Stories

glenwood gympie court gympie crime marijuana
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Jail for high-speed chase accused

    premium_icon Jail for high-speed chase accused

    Crime A MAN who led police on a high-speed chase along the Pacific Highway has been sentenced to jail.

    Armed robbery plan foiled by police

    premium_icon Armed robbery plan foiled by police

    Crime A Tabulam man will face trial over an alleged armed robbery attempt

    Residents ready to fight for koala habitat

    premium_icon Residents ready to fight for koala habitat

    Environment Lawrence residents raised concerns with electricity company

    Changed conditions to Centenary Drive intersection

    Changed conditions to Centenary Drive intersection

    News Trialling changes to the busy Clarenza intersection during holidays

    • 10th Apr 2019 8:35 AM