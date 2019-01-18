Meet the Year 7 maths whiz killing it in Year 12

Indooroopilly State High School Year 7 student Ruben Ripper is a whiz at maths concepts that would make most peoples’ heads spin. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

PASADENA might have (the fictional) Sheldon Cooper but Nudgee has its own science guru in 12-year-old Ruben Ripper.

The pint-sized maths and science whiz not only won the UNSW ICAS science medal for finishing equal top for his year in Queensland last year, he's also just about to finish Year 12 maths - before even starting Year 8.

With an eye for seeing the "patterns in everything", Ruben said his eagerness to see how everything works led him to his love of maths and science.

"I sort of like seeing the logic behind everything," he said.

"For example, instead of just seeing a ball gliding through the air I think of how is it gliding through the air.

"That's just how it is for me. I like to know how things are hardwired basically."

Ruben's head is not always in the books - the Indooroopilly State High School student doesn't mind a game of cricket or soccer - but he has his sights set on a future dealing with, for starters, the Clay Institute's famous Millennium Prize Problems.

"Really it's about exploring the relationship between different things, seeing things that seem unrelated but are, and then proving that," he said.

"I think codes are still pretty cool. I'm pretty sure I'll go into physics or engineering, that sort of thing.

"But there are still six (of seven) Millennium Problems to be solved."

And when he's not thinking about the Millennium Problems, Ruben is working on how to get a spot on the Australian Mathematical Olympiad team.

"Solving a problem - you feel slightly accomplished. It's just a nice feeling," he said.