Maths teacher helping to Woo students

ADDING UP: South Grafton High School maths teacher Holly Millican won an award for her innovative approach to maths that included meeting YouTube sensation Eddie Woo.

HOLLY Millican's latest lesson has her students sifting through a series of clues hidden around the room, each more mathematical than the next.

It's maths, but not as we know it.

The teacher, who started her permanent role at South Grafton High School this year, was identified as a "classroom pioneer” in a statewide search to find NSW's most creative digital educators.

"I became a teacher because I love seeing that light go on in their head, and there's a real sense of gratification when a kid goes 'Oh I get it, I understand',” Ms Millican said.

"If I can help kids get that 'a-ha' moment then I feel like I've done a good job.”

Ms Millican admitted to a love of maths from an early age, but admitted it was not everyone's first choice.

"It's probably one of the most hated classes,” she said.

"So I try to break from the norm. When you think about maths you think I'm going into a room, I'm going to do 100 questions.

"I try to bring the kids in, think how can I get them up and around and engaged in what they're doing.

"They're still doing the same amount of questions, but it's fun, it's a mystery, they were engaged.”

Ms Millican produced a three-minute video for her entry, and her reward was a trip to YouTube's offices in Sydney to help further upskill them as engaging online educators.

Also on the trip was a session with teacher Eddie Woo, who Miss Millican described as "the coolest maths teacher” from his work on incorporating his lessons onto YouTube.

"He is really inspiring about getting kids and others involved in enjoying maths,” she said.

"I want to make maths fun. I love that the students at South High are willing to get in and give it a go... with the right motivation they have a lot of potential.”