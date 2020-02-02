Matilda Alanna Kennedy’s field of dreams out west

Alanna Kennedy honed her football skills just down the road and now she and her Matildas teammates are hoping Campbelltown becomes a real field of dreams for the team.

The Rosemeadow 25-year-old, who started football with the Campbelltown Cobras before moving to the Macarthur Rams, is set to take on Chinese Taiepi on Friday in the first of three Olympic qualifiers at Campebelltown Stadium.

LIFELINE: From road construction to NRL team

BIG GOAL: Giant bid for AFLW/NRLW history

Kennedy and her teammates will then return to Campebelltown for their match against Thailand on February 10 before a blockbuster game against China on February 12 at Parramatta. This final match is still subject to change.

Karly Roestbakken of Canberra and Alanna Kennedy of Sydney FC compete for the ball in the W-League.

WOOPS: Young footballer's strange dream

WHAT THE!: Giant marlin rams rowers

The long-serving Matildas defender said it is something "so special" to be playing an international on home turf that she never imagined it happening.

"Playing at Campbelltown, it is so cool," Kennedy said.

"I've been in the Matildas's seven, eight years now and only ever played in Friendlies on home soil so to have the qualifier here is exciting. So special

"When I first played I was the only girl In an all boys team so it is exciting to see how it has grown."

And while special, Kennedy said she won't be too emotional to get the job done.

"I don't see myself getting too emotional. It's an important game," she said.

"But we will be able to feed off the energy of our fans.

"We love to show how important they are."

The Matildas will play two of their most important matches in recent year's at Campbelltown Stadium in a major boost for football in the area.

Matilda's soccer player Alanna Kennedy signing a fan's shirt.

The rare opportunity for fans to get behind the Matildas bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics is expected to attract bumper crowds to the games.

Australian officials have worked overtime to find appropriate venues for the crucial qualifiers following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the original host city, Wuhan.

"This is a great opportunity for the local community to experience first class football at Campbelltown Stadium, which is soon to be the home of Macarthur FC in the Hyundai A-League," Macarthur FC Chairman Rabieh Krayam said.

The Matildas, should they qualify for Tokyo, are considered serious contenders for a medal at this years Olympics.

Amended schedule:

February 3

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

Thailand v Chinese Taipei. 7.30pm

February 7

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

Thailand v China PR, 4.30pm.

Australia v Chinese Taipei, 7.30pm.

February 10

Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah

China PR v Chinese Taipei - 4.30pm.

Australia v Thailand - 7.30pm.

February 12

Western Sydney Stadium, Parramatta

Australia v China PR - 7.30pm