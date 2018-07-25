Matildas coach Stajcic on FIFA shortlist

Matildas coach Alen Stajcic has been shortlisted for the FIFA women’s coach of the year award.

AUSTRALIAN women's mentor Alen Stajcic has been shortlisted to win the FIFA award for best coach in women's football.

The Matildas reached an all time high ranking under Stajcic at the end of 2017, rising to No.4 in the world off the back of a string of strong results. They enjoyed two victories against Brazil and also lost the final of the Asian Cup to Japan during the voting period from August 7 2017 to May 24 2018. The Matildas are currently ranked eighth in the world.

There are four women's nominations for the award including Sarina Wiegman, the 2017 winner who coaches the Netherlands, and Asako Takakura, who coached Japan to the Women's Asian Cup title.

The male candidates include Reynald Pedros, who led Lyon to a Women's Champions League and French league double, and Brazil's Vadao, whose team won the Copa America Femenina.

Later Monday on FIFA publishes candidate lists for the men's and women's best player awards, and the best men's coach.

The winners announced in London on September 24 are voted by national coaches and captains, plus media from FIFA's 211 member countries, and fans voting online.