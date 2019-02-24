Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Jubilee playing surface came udner fire during the recent W-League grand final.
The Jubilee playing surface came udner fire during the recent W-League grand final.
Soccer

Matildas clash with Kiwis shifted on short notice

by AAP
24th Feb 2019 11:22 AM

THE Matildas will play New Zealand at Leichhardt Oval in their opening match of the inaugural Cup of Nations after FFA shifted the game away from Jubilee Oval due to concerns over the state of the surface.

The pre-World Cup four-nations tournament, which also features Argentina and Korea Republic, will be played as double-headers with Sydney's games on Thursday before matches in Brisbane and Melbourne early in March.

"We have been monitoring the quality of the pitch at Kogarah and unfortunately we are not satisfied that it will meet the standard expected for international football by Thursday," FFA CEO David Gallop said in a statement.

More Stories

a-league australia v new zealand cup of nations football matildas soccer w-league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    One goal down, one long way to go for Sarah

    premium_icon One goal down, one long way to go for Sarah

    News Her nephew inspired her to action, now all that's left to do is run

    HEROIC SURF RESCUE: 'Two minutes later, and he'd be gone'

    premium_icon HEROIC SURF RESCUE: 'Two minutes later, and he'd be gone'

    Weather Humble hero braves massive waves to save teenager at Yamba

    BIG SURF: Take a look at our waves from Cyclone Oma

    premium_icon BIG SURF: Take a look at our waves from Cyclone Oma

    Weather Waves batter the Yamba coastline in these photos

    Residents flock to watch wild waves

    premium_icon Residents flock to watch wild waves

    News The BoM have issued a warning for large seas and high winds