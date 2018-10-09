Menu
Sam Kerr has been named on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.
Soccer

Super Sam: Matildas ace named on Ballon d’Or shortlist

by AAP
9th Oct 2018 9:55 AM

Matildas striker Sam Kerr has been shortlisted for the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or award.

The prestigious prize, which has been awarded to the best male player in the world by France Football magazine since 1956, is recognising women players for the first time this year.

The award will be presented in Paris on December 3 with Kerr one of 15 players in contention for the prize.

Kerr was controversially snubbed for the FIFA's world Player of the Year award last year despite inspiring Australia to success in the Tournament of Nations, where she scored four times as the Matildas won all three of their games - including victory over the top-ranked USA in the final.

She was named the Asian player of the year, the W-League player of the year and the most valuable player in US football's NWSL following her strong displays for Chicago Red Stars.

Kerr has been brilliant for the Matildas over the past couple of years.
Among those up against Kerr are Brazilian star forward Marta along with Norway's Ada Hegerberg and German international Dzsenifer Marozsan.

 

BALLON D'OR NOMINEES

Lucy Bronze - (England)

Pernille Harder - (Denmark)

Ada Hegerberg - (Norway)

Amandine Henry (France)

Lindsey Horan - (USA)

Sam Kerr (Australia)

Fran Kirby (England)

Saki Kumagai (Japan)

Amel Majri (France)

Dzsenifer Maroszan (Germany)

Marta (Brazil)

Lieke Martens (Netherlands)

Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Wendie Renard (France)

Christine Sinclair (Canada)

