Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samantha Kerr will be looking to lead Australia from the front in the Tournament of Nations.
Samantha Kerr will be looking to lead Australia from the front in the Tournament of Nations.
Soccer

Matildas matched against world’s best in the US

17th May 2018 8:46 AM

US SOCCER has confirmed the match dates, locations and kick-off times of this year's Tournament of Nations.

Alen Stajcic's Matildas will open their campaign against Brazil on Thursday, July 26 (local time) at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

Australia will then travel to Connecticut to tackle the United States at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on Sunday, July 29 (local time), before rounding out their campaign against Japan at Toyota Park in Illinois on Thursday, August 2 (local time).

Matildas' Sam Kerr will be looking to lead Australia from the front.
Matildas' Sam Kerr will be looking to lead Australia from the front.

Last year the Matildas shot to international sporting prominence by lifting the inaugural Tournament of Nations in the United States, winning all three of their fixtures against hosts USA, Brazil, and Japan.

All three of the Matildas' matches at the 2018 Tournament of Nations will be broadcast LIVE in Australia via FOX SPORTS.

 

 

Full fixture list:

 

July 26: MATILDAS v BRAZIL

July 29: MATILDAS v UNITED STATES

August 2: MATILDAS v JAPAN

Related Items

alen stajcic matildas tournament of nations

Top Stories

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    New initiatives to reduce homelessness in Clarence Valley

    News "We are asking non-government organisations to provide supported temporary accommodation services which will link people to the assistance they need."

    • 17th May 2018 11:00 AM
    Baby names get right royal treatment last year

    Baby names get right royal treatment last year

    Offbeat Which names were most popular last year?

    Push to end gap fees a win for your hip pocket

    premium_icon Push to end gap fees a win for your hip pocket

    Health Medicare rebate for GP visit to rise to $79 to end gap fees

    Anti-bullying poster takes Amelie to Sydney

    Anti-bullying poster takes Amelie to Sydney

    News Amelie from Iluka Public met with the NSW Governor David Hurley

    Local Partners