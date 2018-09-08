Fighting snakes fall three storeys

TWO male snakes, most likely fighting over a female, have fallen three storeys - and continued fighting.

Cooroy resident Gillian Bradley filmed the snakes as they hung from her roof, trying to overpower one another, before they fell to the ground.

She then filmed them as they continued their struggle before the smaller of the two snakes slid off into the bush.

Ms Bradley said she discovered the snakes this morning when she ironically went out onto the veranda to check for snakes so her kitten could go out.

"As I turned around I caught a glimpse of them hanging over the gutter. I quickly grabbed the cat and went back inside. Then it got more interesting after that."

Ms Bradley said the snakes were hanging off the roof for about 10 minutes before they fell.

"The smaller snake was wrapped around the larger snake, it was totally depended on it. When the larger snake dropped, the smaller snake went too.

"They hit the ground and kept going, they weren't phased at all.

"Then the smaller snake went down the paddock and the larger snake climbed back up onto the veranda. It is now asleep under the couch."

At first the longtime Cooroy homeowner thought the snakes were mating but Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley viewed the footage and said the snakes were two males, most likely fighting over a female somewhere in the house.

"When snakes mate it is a lot slower than that.

"When male pythons fight, they use the top third of their body, trying to hit each other.

"There's a female somewhere in the wall or in the roof and both male pythons went to the house for her.

"It started there, they probably both found the female at the same time, fought, the smaller took off, the larger snake went back up.

"He won, he'll go in the roof now and mate with that female. I wouldn't be surprised if the homeowners hear some banging and sliding."

And that's not to say another male snake won't come along.

The winning male, a python about 2m long, has taken up residence on the veranda Trevor Simpson

Just two and a half weeks ago, Mr Huntley removed and relocated another large python from Ms Bradley's property.

Mr Huntley said as long as there is a female male snakes will keep coming until she moves on.

"If there is a female in a section you can't physically get to, there is nothing you can do

"If it was possible to remove the female then you remove the pheromones and the males will look elsewhere."

Mr Huntley said at the moment male snakes are out looking for females and female snakes are waiting for males.

"Right now we are in breeding season and the first snakes to start coming active are pythons.

"Last week and a half we've started seeing eastern brown snakes. There's plenty of them around."

Mr Huntley is a registered and certified snake and reptile handler, servicing the Noosa Shire and surrounding areas. You can contact him via his Facebook page or on 0499 902 290.