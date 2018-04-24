Star dies during London Marathon

A MASTERCHEF star died after collapsing while running the London Marathon yesterday.

Matt Campbell, 29, a professional chef from the Lake District, collapsed at the 36 kilometre mark.

He received immediate medical treatment on the scene from race doctors, but died later in hospital.

The young chef had posted an excited picture of his race kit and another of him and fellow chef Tom Peters ahead of running.

The MasterChef semi-finalist was running his second marathon in two weeks in memory of his father, Martin, who died 18 months ago.

"Myself and Tom Peters after meeting in the final 12 of MasterChef have decided to run London Marathon together, I'm running for @brathayevents and Tom is running for @asthmauk," He wrote on the MasterChef UK Facebook page the day before the marathon.

"We are nervous but feeling fit and ready! Gonna be as hot as the MasterChef kitchen was last year it looks like."

Following the announcement of his tragic death his fundraising page was flooded with donations - surpassing his target of $4500.

Tributes to the popular chef were left on his Instagram page, where people wrote they were shocked to hear he had died.

His former tutor, Nick Martin, tweeted: "I'm absolutely gutted, just got the news that Matt Campbell sadly died after the London marathon.

"What a lovely, kind-hearted and genuine young man who had a massive future in front of him.

"I'm so glad and honoured to have known him as one of my students, but mainly as a friend."

"Matt was a well-known chef who featured in MasterChef: The Professionals last year, inspiring viewers with his Nutritional Gastronomy movement and forward-thinking ideas," a statement from Virgin Money, the race organisers, said.

"He was running for The Brathay Trust and in memory of his father, Martin, who died in the summer of 2016.

"Matt's family paid tribute to their inspirational son and brother, who was a keen marathon runner and had earlier this month completed the Manchester Marathon in under 3 hours.

"Matt's chosen charity, The Brathay Trust, inspires vulnerable young people to make positive changes in their lives.

"Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express our sincere condolences to Matt's family and friends."

No further details on his death were released.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.