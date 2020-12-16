Menu
Damon with Chris Hemsworth in Australia.
Property

Matt Damon moving on from Zen retreat

by Brendan Casey
22nd Jan 2021 6:25 AM

Hollywood megastar Matt Damon has put his Zen-inspired home in Los Angeles on the market for $27.1 million (US$21 million)

Mr. Damon is selling because he and his family recently decided to make New York City their primary home, according to Eric Haskell of The Agency.

The 50-year old, who is currently in Australia, caused some controversy after receiving an exemption from NSW hotel quarantine to isolate privately.

Matt Damon is selling his Pacific Palisades Home for $27.2 million. Picture: Supplied
Damon and his family jetted Down Under with his family last week to begin filming the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder.

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth at Marvel Stadium for an AFL game together in 2019. Picture 7AFL
There had been speculation that the star may join high-profile Aussie star and friend Chris Hemsworth in buying a property in Byron Bay, but the American actor is reportedly looking to make New York his permanent home base.

The kitchen. Picture: Supplied
"They really love it there, even with everything going on with COVID," Mr. Haskell said.

In 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Mr. Damon was buying a roughly $16 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse.

 

 

The LA home, which is situated on an ultra-private property on one of Pacific Palisades' premiere streets, showcases masterful craftsmanship that has gone in to its design.

Through the house is a mix of warm wood and stone and would not look out of place in Hawaii.

Island vibes. Picture: Supplied
"It's like a tropical retreat," Mr. Haskell said. "You don't feel like you're in Southern California anymore."

The approximately 1250 sqm house boasts seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and has a central atrium with a 10m vaulted mahogany ceiling and an open-plan living and dining room with walls of glass.

Surrounded by lush landscaping, mature trees and sprawling grassy yards, the property spans over 2750sqm - and is among the most spacious properties in the neighbourhood.

Quite the cellar. Picture: Supplied
Outside, the backyard includes a children's play area, large pool and spa, a waterfall, a koi pond and a large outdoor pavilion, which also has its own lounge and a dining area.

Other features of the house include a game room, a bar, an office, a gym, a theatre room and a wine storage and tasting room, according to the listing.

The 50-year old and his wife Luciana Barroso purchased the property for US$15 million in 2012, records show.

 

Room to entertain outdoors too. Picture: Supplied
Damon has appeared in movies like "Good Will Hunting," "The Martian" and the "Jason Bourne" franchise. One of his latest movies, "The Last Duel," in which he appears alongside longtime collaborator Ben Affleck, is slated to come out later this year.

Mr. Affleck also lives in the Pacific Palisades; with celebrities drawn to the area for its "community feel," according to The Agency.

Spend warm summer nights in bliss. Picture: Supplied
Quite an entrance Picture: Supplied
Originally published as Matt Damon moving on from Zen retreat

The Zen-inspired living space. Picture: Supplied
Damon with Chris Hemsworth in Australia.
Picture: Supplied
Room for pool inside and outside. Picture: Supplied
One of the homes seven bedrooms. Picture: Supplied
The theatre room. Picture: Supplied
Storage for days. Picture: Supplied
Damon and his family are selling to relocate to NYC full time. Picture: Supplied
Quite the bedroom. Picture: Supplied
Bathe in style. Picture: Supplied
Hawaii vibes. Picture: Supplied
Damon bought the home in 2012. Picture: Supplied
celebrity matt damon property real estate zen

