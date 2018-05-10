Damon’s new bromance with Queensland star

Matt Damon poses for a snap with Kmart shopper Krystla McIntosh at Ballina. Picture: Instagram/MattyMimnaw

Matt Damon poses for a snap with Kmart shopper Krystla McIntosh at Ballina. Picture: Instagram/MattyMimnaw

MATT Damon just became even more Australian.

Confidential can reveal the Hollywood star enjoyed a round of golf with Brisbane rocker Bernard Fanning at the Byron Bay Golf Club last Friday.

After finishing their game, Damon and the Powderfinger frontman stopped by the clubhouse, The Deck, for a few drinks, where they snapped photos with employees and fellow golfers.

Matt Damon (second from left) at the Byron Bay Gold Club. Picture: Facebook/Scott Wilson



The American actor, who lost the round, told employees he played terribly but had an awesome time.

A spokeswoman for the club said Damon's friend Chris Hemsworth and Fanning, who both live at Byron Bay, were regulars at the club.

"(Damon) was very unassuming. There was no fanfare around it at all," she said.

"I believe that Chris and Bernard play together sometimes.

"(Hemsworth) will come up with (wife) Elsa (Pataky) and the kids who play in the kids' area; he is such an attentive father and it's really refreshing to see."

Bernard Fanning (centre) at the Byron Bay Golf Club. Picture: Facebook/Scott Wilson

Fuelling speculation he is considering a move Down Under, Damon has returned to Byron Bay to join his wife and daughters, having only returned to Los Angeles for a few days at the end of April.

He has been spotted at Belongil Beach and shopping in Kmart at Ballina over the past week.

Damon told one employee at The Deck he was loving his time in Australia and spending his downtime here between shooting movies.