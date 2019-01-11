Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matthew Renshaw celebrates a 50 for Queensland.
Matthew Renshaw celebrates a 50 for Queensland.
Cricket

Renshaw happy being Mr Boring

by TRAVIS MEYN
11th Jan 2019 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MATT Renshaw says he likes being called "boring" and won't change his tortoise style because that's exactly what Australia needs.

Renshaw is on the cusp of a Test recall after being included in Australia's 13-man squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

The Queenslander has had a lean run in the Sheffield Shield this summer, averaging 19.9, but has been called up following Australia's 2-1 series loss to India.

Renshaw, 22, has played 11 Tests in two stints in the baggy green, scoring one century and averaging 33.47.

He was heckled during his debut series in Australia for his, at times, painfully slow strike rate.

But with Australia failing to produce a century-maker against India, Renshaw said occupying time at the crease was exactly what the team needed.

 

Matthew Renshaw solid in defence for Queensland.
Matthew Renshaw solid in defence for Queensland.

 

"I love being called boring," Renshaw said.

"I get called a lot of names and boring isn't the worst one.

"I love batting and if I manage to bat all day, then your team's in a good position.

"It's my role to put the team first."

Australia got a stark reminder of the importance of batting long periods of time from Indian wall Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's player of the series after racking up 521 runs at 74.42 and batting more than 22 hours.

 

Recalled batsman Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns.
Recalled batsman Matthew Renshaw and Joe Burns.

 

Renshaw is capable of spending hours at the crease and said that would be his goal if he is picked for the Gabba Test from January 24.

If he is selected, it will be his third call-up to the Test team and Renshaw admitted he may be out of the arena again.

"That's the life of a cricketer - you go in a side and out of a side, that's just life," he said.

"I've tried to deal with it as well as I can. I'm 22 but I've got a long time ahead of me.

"I probably won't play for the rest of my career (without being dropped).

"You've got to get ready for playing when you do play and making the most of your opportunity."

 

Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

matt renshaw queensland bulls test series
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

    LOST DOG: 'Bring Koda home'

    News ALISHA Campbell won't stop searching until her eight-month-old Australian Shepherd is returned.

    • 11th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Were the Aussies really that bad?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Were the Aussies really that bad?

    Cricket INDIA won its first series in Australia, bid did they really win?

    • 11th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

    premium_icon Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

    News Sydney market might be heading down but not so for our region

    When you gonna slow that Mustang down

    premium_icon When you gonna slow that Mustang down

    News Caught behind the wheel after having his licence suspended

    Local Partners