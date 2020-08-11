Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Matter of urgency’: Major change proposed for border

by Emily Halloran
11th Aug 2020 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWEED councillor has called on the Queensland government to appoint a cross-border commissioner, saying he wants "more clarity, less concern and confusion" for residents within the QLD/NSW border bubble.

New South Wales already has a commissioner, appointed in 2014, tasked with advocating for border communities, and Cr Owen said the appointment of a Queensland equivalent was a "matter of urgency".

"Strong advocacy, active representation, and effective communication is more crucial than ever for border communities, such as ours in the Tweed Shire," Cr Owen said.

 

Tweed Shire councillor James Owen.
Tweed Shire councillor James Owen.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

"There has never been a greater need for effective and productive collaboration between Queensland and New South Wales over border issues since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the appointment of a Queensland Cross Border Commissioner to work with the New South Wales Cross Border Commissioner will assist this.

 


Cr Owen said he had been "overwhelmed" with queries from concerned residents since the border bubble came into effect at 1am on Saturday.

He said the issues of who is eligible for exemptions, the exclusion of communities within the 2483 postcode from the bubble and problems facing construction workers were among the chief concerns.

 

 

Originally published as 'Matter of urgency': Major change proposed for border

More Stories

border border lockdown politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUBBLE TROUBLE: NRRRL under fire after border closure call

        Premium Content BUBBLE TROUBLE: NRRRL under fire after border closure call

        Rugby League Northern Rivers Rugby League competition cops criticism as community calls for 2020 season to be cancelled.

        LIGHTS ON: Traffic changes at highway intersection

        Premium Content LIGHTS ON: Traffic changes at highway intersection

        News NEW traffic lights will be switched on in South Grafton today.

        Great gift ideas for Father’s Day

        Premium Content Great gift ideas for Father’s Day

        Food & Entertainment Let the Grafton Gallery help you with a gift for Father's Day

        PICTURES: Education Week across the Clarence Valley

        Premium Content PICTURES: Education Week across the Clarence Valley

        Education KIDS OF SPIRIT: There was plenty of smiling faces as our school kids celebrated...