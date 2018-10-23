Menu
Criminal lawyer Adam Magill exits the police watch house after he was granted bail on Monday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Crime

Perrin, ex-bikies on lawyer’s ‘no contact’ list

by Kay Dibben
23rd Oct 2018 12:59 PM
A BRISBANE criminal lawyer charged with fraud and money laundering has been barred from contact with 55 witnesses, including four barristers, while on bail.

Adam Magill, 47, a partner in law firm Lawler Magill, is not allowed contact with jailed ex-Billabong boss and fraudster Matthew Perrin, some drug traffickers and ex-bikies.

He cannot contact Brisbane barristers Alistair McDougall, Tony Kimmins, Malcolm Harrison and David James, who are on a potential witness list.

 

Criminal lawyer Adam Magill exits the police watch house after he was granted bail on Monday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Magill has been charged by the Crime and Corruption Commission with two counts of aggravated fraud, defrauding Legal Aid Queensland, money laundering and fraudulently falsifying records.

While on bail he is barred from contacting former law firm solicitors Corey Cullen, 28, Mitchell Cunningham, 30, and Nathan Charles Hounsell, 31.

They have each been charged with aggravated fraud and bailed to appear in court on November 19.

 

Matthew Perrin is on the no-contact list.
As is Christopher Bloomfield.
Magill cannot contact Lam Quoc Ta, 30, of Inala, and Piet Luan Ta, 33, of Woodford, who are on bail, charged with aggravated fraud and aggravated money laundering.

Magill, Cullen, Cunningham, Hounsell, Lam Ta and Piet Ta were charged over the last two days, as a result of the CCC's Operation Stockade.

Restaurateur Daniel Milos, who is facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges unrelated to Magill's, and jailed ex-bikie Christopher Bloomfield, are also on Magill's no-contact list.

 

Adam Magill with former Gold Coast Titans under-20s player Christopher Howard Bloomfield.
The court heard the no-contact list included current and former clients as well as current and former employees.

Magill is alleged to have dishonestly induced Legal Aid Queensland to deliver more than $30,000 to his law firm's company, Bell Miller Pty Ltd, between 2013 and 2016.

He is also alleged to have dishonestly applied for his own use, more than $30,000 that was to have been deposited into the company's trust account, between 2011 and 2017.

 

Lawyer Mitchell Cunningham was charged with aggravated fraud.
As was lawyer Nathan Hounsell.
He is also charged with falsifying a memorandum of fees, with intent to defraud, in 2016.

Magill is also alleged to have engaged in money laundering between 2013 and 2017 and to have defrauded Legal Aid Queensland of a sum of money in 2015.

"There is a circumstantial case which is strong in its nature against you,'' Brisbane Magistrate Penelope Hay said, telling Magill he was likely to remain under covert surveillance.

"He'll be strenuously denying these allegations and will fight it all the way,'' Magill's lawyer Daniel Hannay said outside court.

After emerging from Brisbane Watchhouse, where he had spent more than 24 hours, Magill said he would contest the charges.

"It's a circus. Unfortunately I've got to go through these things, but you know, I win. That's what I do,'' he said.

bail condition brisbane crime ex bixies matthew perrin

