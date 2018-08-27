Menu
Wayne Bennett's team could be a threat in finals, says Matty Johns.
Rugby League

Matty Johns: Bennett’s Broncos have shades of ‘06 premiers

by Staff writers
27th Aug 2018 10:20 AM

MATTHEW Johns says South Sydney and Roosters fans need not worry about their club's apparent form slump, following strange Round 24 losses.

The Rabbitohs appear to be on a worrying slide and went down to Canberra 24-12 in the nation's capital, before the Chooks slipped up against Brisbane up north.

With just one round to play before finals kicks off, fans could be forgiven for being a little panicked.

But Johns believes both teams are just keeping their powder dry until the games that matter.

"They're treading water. I wouldn't be hugely alarmed … they're locked in," Johns told Triple M's Grill Team.

"I get the feeling with those two sides … they're just waiting. I can guarantee the first week of the finals Sam (Burgess) will be the best on the field.

"If I'm a fan of both sides I'm not too alarmed by that.

"It's not uncommon, that bit of a flat spot before the finals. You're in a holding pattern."

The Rabbitohs, Roosters, and Storm sit top of the pile are being heavily backed as premiership contenders.

But Brisbane is arguably the form team of the competition, knocking off the Roosters at Suncorp Stadium to send a message to their fellow finalists.

Johns believes the Broncos could be playing for their coach, who has been embroiled in a standoff with the club over his future.

"In Wayne Bennett's case, pressure brings out the very best of him and his sides," Johns said.

"Whatever he pushes onto the side it just ignites them.

"In 2006 they were really struggling. They were just out of the eight … suddenly they catch fire and win the competition.

"Here we're seeing it again. Pressure brings out the best in Wayne Bennett-coached sides."

