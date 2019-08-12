Mature minds driving Rebels reserves through huge finals

VETERAN: Steve Kirby was key in the preliminary final win with two tries at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

RESERVE GRADE: The South Grafton Rebels have been a resurgent force in the back half of the Group 2 Rugby League reserve grade season and the form of their more experienced players has made a monumental difference.

South Grafton took a winning streak of five games into the final round of the regular season where they were halted in a gritty Grafton derby against the Ghosts but the Rebels got one back when it mattered and are on their way to the big dance.

The side's youngsters were strong in the huge display but the key performers were big veterans Kurt Schevermann and Steve Kirby who, despite playing fewer minutes, made their time count making some bone-crunching tackles and some big metres going forward.

Kirby stole the show though, with two tries to sink their cross-town counterparts. The burly forward will be looking to lead the pack by example come Sunday when the Rebels travel to the Geoff King Motors Complex to take on the Sawtell Panthers.

South Grafton were humbled by the Panthers at Rex Hardaker Oval in a 36-16 defeat back in round 6 but they come into the next clash a transformed side. After their last game against Sawtell finished 24-18 in their favour, they will be confident they can make a run at the major premiership.

For the Ghosts reserve grade side that finished as minor premiers, the finals series did not go to plan after failing to win a finals game but they will no doubt be hoping to bounce back next year.