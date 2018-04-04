Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sexual assault claim rocks Games village

by Greg Stolz, Jeremy Pierce
4th Apr 2018 5:01 AM

POLICE are investigating claims the head of the Mauritian Commonwealth Games team indecently assaulted a female athlete on the Gold Coast.

Mauritian chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum last night quit amid the scandal, which is also being investigated by Games authorities.

Mauritian media reported a member of the team had accused Teeroovengadum of inappropriate "touching".

Police Games commander Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said a formal complaint had not been made but "we're making inquiries".

"We hope to have a clearer picture by the morning," he said.

A GOLDOC spokesman referred inquires to the Queensland Police Service.

Mauritian chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum quit after the scandal broke.
Mauritian chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum quit after the scandal broke.

Teeroovengadum stood down last night after a series of crisis meetings involving the government and the nation's sporting authorities.

"After meeting with the members of the Olympic Committee and listening to the versions of the two people concerned, Kaysee Teeroovengadum made the decision to withdraw for the benefit of everyone and so that things could calm down," the country's Minister of Youth and Sports, Stephan Toussaint, said.

Another report said Teeroovengadum would stay in the athlete's village despite relinquishing his post.

Mr Toussaint took the extraordinary step of reassuring the parents of Mauritian athletes they were in safe hands.

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg said he was aware of the allegations.

"We take these matters incredibly seriously and there is a zero tolerance to these situations and our absolute focus is on safety and respect for individuals,'' he said.

Mr Grevemberg said the village had hotlines for "such matters". The federation also had an athlete ombudsman to work on any issues regarding "conduct which is unbecoming of the values we are trying to uphold", he said.

The scandal comes just days after the discovery of syringes in the athletes' village.

commonwealth games editors picks sexual assault
Amy to climb mountain to honour nan

Amy to climb mountain to honour nan

Health June Baker's granddaughter to scale mountain in bid to raise money and awareness of rare cancers

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Auction pulling the punters to Minnie sale

Auction pulling the punters to Minnie sale

Property Region's properties running hot

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Elvery pedals back clock ahead of world titles

Elvery pedals back clock ahead of world titles

Sport Triathlete named Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Magistrate tells accused: 'I'll simply mute you'

Magistrate tells accused: 'I'll simply mute you'

Crime Always refer to the judiciary as "Your Honour"

  • 4th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners