Mavridis concerned about future of football

Maclean Bobcats coach concerned there will be no future for our junior footballers. Matthew Elkerton

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats premier league coach Dennis Mavridis has launched a scathing attack at the football's governing body for its lack of care toward the grassroots.

Maclean were unceremoniously dumped from the opening round of the FFA Cup qualifiers last month, a knockout tournament designed to include the regional clubs.

It is no more than a token gesture according to Mavridis.

"We're not expected to get that far in the FFA Cup and there is no real incentive for us to try,” he said.

"The clubs are getting no reward, in fact, we are forced to play in the competition and if we don't play we get fined $500.”

While the game of football remains the highest round ball code for participation numbers in the nation, it still cannot garner near the amount of advertising and commercial revenue of other codes.

Therefore the game relies on a groun-up funding model, with most of the sport's revenue raised through local club fees and registrations.

It is a model that Mavridis believes is backward.

"I have been with the Bobcats for four years and in that time I have seen five clubs come and go from the top ranks,” he said.

"I don't see anything being put back into football in this region. All I see is clubs are getting bled dry. All they do is take, take, take and never give anything back.

"I'm not out to personally attack anyone, because there are some people working there doing their best, but North Coast Football has done nothing about it.”

Grafton United and Urunga Raiders have been the latest casualties with both sides forced to pull out of the men's top grades due to dwindling player numbers.

Mavridis said it is because the clubs have no way of offering incentives for the better players to stay.

"Only if someone who has passion about the game could do something about it, instead of just putting bandaids on a haemoragghing competition,” he said.

"It is time that the administration need to pay a bit more attention to it all.

"The Bobcats are building a future for our kids but is there even going to be a competition to play in when it comes time.”